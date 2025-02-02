Box Office: Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD; a worldwide collection comparison
Here's presenting a worldwide box office comparison between Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD. Take a look!
Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, recently wrapped its theatrical run at the global box office. The movie emerged as a historic blockbuster, wrecking many box office records and smashing the existing benchmarks. Here's taking a look at its comparison with three other Telugu biggies - Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD.
Pushpa 2 ranks at 2nd spot in home state; performs best in Hindi markets
The Allu Arjun starrer stormed the box office right, left, and center. The Sukumar-directed movie grossed a massive Rs 342 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bagging the second spot among the highest-grossing films in this belt, just behind SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 396 crore).
Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 still holds the top spot in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, but it couldn't save its crown in the Hindi belt. Sailing through a historic box office run, Pushpa 2 surpassed the long-standing monstrous figure of Baahubali 2 (Rs 700.25 crore) in the Hindi region and posted a new benchmark of Rs 857.50 crore gross.
In terms of the all-India gross ranking, Pushpa 2 topped the charts with Rs 1381 crore, bettering the previous best of Baahubali 2 (Rs 1347 crore). RRR and Kalki 2898 AD took the third and fourth spots with Rs 894 crore and Rs 742 crore, respectively.
Baahubali 2 still rules the overseas territories; Pushpa 2 misses
Besides Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 still rules all the major overseas territories. While RRR topped the charts in Japan, the latter two prior-mentioned territories now belong to Pushpa 2.
On the lifetime global gross, Baahubali 2 (Rs 1744 crore) leads with a good margin, followed by Pushpa 2 (Rs 1642 crore), RRR (Rs 1253 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 986 crore). Take a look at the table below.
Area-Wise Box Office Comparison between Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD:-
|Area
|Pushpa 2
|Baahubali 2
|RRR
|Kalki 2898 AD
|AP/TS
|Rs. 342.00 cr.
|Rs. 307.00 cr.
|Rs. 396.00 cr.
|Rs. 291.00 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 87.50 cr.
|Rs. 120.50 cr.
|Rs. 68.50 cr.
|Rs. 72.00 cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 76.00 cr.
|Rs. 146.00 cr.
|Rs. 80.75 cr.
|Rs. 43.00 cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|Rs. 73.25 cr.
|Rs. 25.50 cr.
|Rs. 30.50 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 857.50 cr.
|Rs. 700.25 cr.
|Rs. 323.25 cr.
|Rs. 305.50 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 1,381.00 cr.
|Rs. 1,347.00 cr.
|Rs. 894.00 cr.
|Rs. 742.00 cr.
|United States
|USD 11.05 M
|USD 20.18 M
|USD 13.91 M
|USD 14.98 M
|Canada
|USD 3.00 M
|USD 1.37 M
|USD 1.15 M
|USD 2.65 M
|Oceania
|USD 3.35 M
|USD 3.93 M
|USD 2.97 M
|USD 2.32 M
|Middle East
|USD 5.75 M
|USD 10.31 M
|USD 4.84 M
|USD 4.22 M
|United Kingdom
|USD 2.40 M
|USD 2.30 M
|USD 1.37 M
|USD 1.98 M
|Rest of World (I)
|USD 5.25 M
|USD 8.97 M
|USD 3.86 M
|USD 3.00 M
|China
|USD 11.05 M
|Japan
|USD 2.70 M
|USD 17.95 M
|USD 0.15 M
|Rest of World (II)
|USD 0.20 M
|OVERSEAS
|USD 30.80 M
|USD 61.01 M
|USD 46.05 M
|USD 29.30 M
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 1,642.00 cr.
|Rs. 1,744.00 cr.
|Rs. 1,253.00 cr.
|Rs. 986.00 cr.
