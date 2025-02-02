Box Office: Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD; a worldwide collection comparison

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, recently wrapped its theatrical run at the global box office. The movie emerged as a historic blockbuster, wrecking many box office records and smashing the existing benchmarks. Here's taking a look at its comparison with three other Telugu biggies - Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Pushpa 2 ranks at 2nd spot in home state; performs best in Hindi markets

The Allu Arjun starrer stormed the box office right, left, and center. The Sukumar-directed movie grossed a massive Rs 342 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bagging the second spot among the highest-grossing films in this belt, just behind SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 396 crore).

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 still holds the top spot in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, but it couldn't save its crown in the Hindi belt. Sailing through a historic box office run, Pushpa 2 surpassed the long-standing monstrous figure of Baahubali 2 (Rs 700.25 crore) in the Hindi region and posted a new benchmark of Rs 857.50 crore gross.

In terms of the all-India gross ranking, Pushpa 2 topped the charts with Rs 1381 crore, bettering the previous best of Baahubali 2 (Rs 1347 crore). RRR and Kalki 2898 AD took the third and fourth spots with Rs 894 crore and Rs 742 crore, respectively.

Baahubali 2 still rules the overseas territories; Pushpa 2 misses

Besides Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 still rules all the major overseas territories. While RRR topped the charts in Japan, the latter two prior-mentioned territories now belong to Pushpa 2.

On the lifetime global gross, Baahubali 2 (Rs 1744 crore) leads with a good margin, followed by Pushpa 2 (Rs 1642 crore), RRR (Rs 1253 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 986 crore). Take a look at the table below.

Area-Wise Box Office Comparison between Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD:-

Area Pushpa 2 Baahubali 2 RRR Kalki 2898 AD AP/TS Rs. 342.00 cr. Rs. 307.00 cr. Rs. 396.00 cr. Rs. 291.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 87.50 cr. Rs. 120.50 cr. Rs. 68.50 cr. Rs. 72.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 146.00 cr. Rs. 80.75 cr. Rs. 43.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 73.25 cr. Rs. 25.50 cr. Rs. 30.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 857.50 cr. Rs. 700.25 cr. Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 305.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 1,381.00 cr. Rs. 1,347.00 cr. Rs. 894.00 cr. Rs. 742.00 cr. United States USD 11.05 M USD 20.18 M USD 13.91 M USD 14.98 M Canada USD 3.00 M USD 1.37 M USD 1.15 M USD 2.65 M Oceania USD 3.35 M USD 3.93 M USD 2.97 M USD 2.32 M Middle East USD 5.75 M USD 10.31 M USD 4.84 M USD 4.22 M United Kingdom USD 2.40 M USD 2.30 M USD 1.37 M USD 1.98 M Rest of World (I) USD 5.25 M USD 8.97 M USD 3.86 M USD 3.00 M China USD 11.05 M Japan USD 2.70 M USD 17.95 M USD 0.15 M Rest of World (II) USD 0.20 M OVERSEAS USD 30.80 M USD 61.01 M USD 46.05 M USD 29.30 M WORLDWIDE Rs. 1,642.00 cr. Rs. 1,744.00 cr. Rs. 1,253.00 cr. Rs. 986.00 cr.

