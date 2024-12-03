Rishab Shetty upcoming movies: Kantara Chapter 1, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and more

Rishab Shetty is a multi-talented personality who rose to fame for his role in Kantara. The movie boosted the actor's career in showbiz and also earned him several accolades including National and Karnataka State Film Awards. While we discuss more about his career, let's take a look at his upcoming films in the coming years.

Rishab Shetty's upcoming movies

Kantara: Chapter 1

After the grand success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty announced the prequel of the film. The movie will reportedly explore the origins of the first installment. A few days ago, the actor announced that Kantara: Chapter 1 will hit the big screens on October 2, 2025.

Making the announcement, he wrote, "The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara." The movie will release in theaters in multiple languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and more.

The source close to the film earlier told us that half of the shoot has been completed by the makers. The remaining portions will be shot soon.

Jai Hanuman

Rishab Shetty is officially a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Yes, you read that right. The actor joined the star cast of Jai Hanuman as the main lead and will play Lord Hanuman on the big screens.

In October, his first look from the Prasanth Varma directorial was unveiled on social media. In the poster, Rishab Shetty was seen as Lord Hanuman kneeling while holding Lord Rama's idol. Sharing the post, the makers wrote, "A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga." This film will reportedly release in 2026.

Jai Hanuman marks the sequel to Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan. The movie was a sleeper hit at the box office during the Pongal festival this year. In the movie, Teja played the role of Hanumanthu who gains the powers of Lord Hanuman with the help of a special stone.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Rishab Shetty recently hit the headlines for signing yet another exciting project. The actor announced that he will play the main lead in the film titled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie which is based on one of the greatest warriors of India will be directed by Sandeep Singh.

Making the announcement, Rishab Shetty wrote, "Our Honour & Privilege, Presenting the Epic Saga of India’s Greatest Warrior King – The Pride of Bharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. #ThePrideOfBharatChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the Mighty Mughal empire, and forged a legacy that can never be forgotten."

The movie will hit the big screens on January 21, 2027.

