Box Office: Will Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 unlock the potential of USD 1 Billion gross in a single territory?

The buzz surrounding Ne Zha, released on January 29, couldn’t be more electrifying. As the 10-day-long Chinese Spring Festival holiday unfolds, the animated blockbuster is positioned to break a major box-office record — breaching the $1 billion mark in a single territory.

The film, a direct sequel to 2019’s cultural sensation Ne Zha, continues the adventure of the titular character, the mischievous godchild, alongside his unlikely companion, Ao Bing. Together, they battle sea monsters in a fight to save their world. This blend of mythology, action, and emotional storytelling is captivating fans, just like the first installment in the franchise did, making Ne Zha 2 one of the most celebrated Chinese films yet.

Ne Zha 2 has been welcomed with glowing word of mouth, arguably even better than the first film. The timing couldn’t have been more ideal, with the film hitting theaters when the country is in festive mode. For the record, the Spring Festival is one of the most profitable release windows in China.

This perfect storm of factors — the sequel to the highest-grossing animation in a single market, spectacular WOM, and an ideal holiday release — positions Ne Zha 2 as a strong contender to achieve $1 billion in China.

The current record for the highest collection in a single territory is held by Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, which grossed $936 million in the US and Canada.

Despite its strong standing, Ne Zha 2 will face competition from other high-profile releases vying for box-office dominance in China. Films like Detective Chinatown 1900, Legends of the Condor Heroes, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, and Operation Hadal are also looking to claim their fair share of the Chinese box office.

Ne Zha’s performance at the Chinese box office so far:

The film made an impressive $135 million over its first two days, with projections estimating the movie will hit $350 million-plus by Sunday. Experts say if Ne Zha 2 doesn’t reach the $1 billion mark, it will be a while before another film can follow its trajectory and make a similar impact.