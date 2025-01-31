Box Office: With historic 2nd day in Chinese theaters, Ne Zha 2 aims to emerge as the highest grossing movie in the country

Ne Zha 2, the highly anticipated sequel to China’s biggest-ever movie, Ne Zha (2019), is off to a phenomenal start at the box office. Following a record-setting second day of release, the film is quickly positioning itself to become the highest-grossing film in China, surpassing its predecessor.

For the record, the first film made $726.2 million worldwide.

Ne Zha 2 debuted on January 29, 2025, the first day of the traditional 10-day Chinese Spring Festival holiday, and achieved an impressive $135 million over its first two days, with projections estimating the movie will hit $350 million by Sunday. Should these projections hold, Ne Zha 2 is on track to shatter multiple mainland China box office records, potentially grossing $765 million or more throughout its run.

The film is a direct sequel to the 2019 smash hit Ne Zha, which captivated audiences worldwide with its stunning animation and fresh take on the mythological hero. Ne Zha 2 continues the story of the titular character, the mischievous and rebellious godchild, and his unlikely companion Ao Bing. The pair must face off against dangerous sea monsters in a battle to protect their world from destruction.

Directed and written by Yu Yang, who also helmed the first film, Ne Zha stars Joseph Mo and Hao Chen. The sequel has been highly anticipated by fans who witnessed the magic the first time around five years ago. The film continues the franchise’s gripping blend of mythology, action, and emotional storytelling, which helped the first film become a cultural phenomenon. Additionally, Ne Zha was selected as China’s official entry for the 2020 Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category, a nod to its critical success and the global appeal of Chinese cinema.

Other frontrunners currently vying for box office dominance in China include Detective Chinatown 1900, Legends of the Condor Heroes, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, and Operation Hadal. While Ne Zha 2 seems poised to claim the crown, it will need to fend off these contenders in what has become an incredibly competitive box office landscape.

As Ne Zha 2 continues to break records, it's clear that the franchise is poised to make an incredible mark on both Chinese and global cinema once again.