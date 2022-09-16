Brahmastra Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt starrer records highest first week of 2022 for Hindi films

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a good first week at the box office. The film opened excellently at the ticket counters, grew from strength to strength to record the highest global first weekend for a Hindi film and maintained a decent hold on the weekdays. The film crossed Rs. 150 cr India nett yesterday and is expected to breach Rs. 200 cr India nett, positively by end of Sunday. Brahmastra will be Ranbir Kapoor's second film in the Rs. 200 crore club, the first being Sanju. As for Alia, it will be her second film too, to breach the Rs. 200 crore nett India figure, the first being RRR.

Brahmastra added Rs. 9.25 cr nett on its seventh day, from all its versions in India. The Hindi version contributed Rs. 8.50 cr while the dubbed versions contributed in the vicinity of 75 lakh. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will end its India week 1 at Rs. 167 crore nett and the trend in its second weekend will help know whether the film will cross Rs. 250 crore nett in India or not. The offshore box office performance of the film has been excellent, driven by North America, which has led the box office in the overseas. The film has comfortably crossed 10 million dollars overseas and will top 15 million dollars by the end of week 2. It will essentially also become the highest grossing Hindi origin film at the worldwide box office for the year of 2022 before the end of week 2, beating The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files will remain as the biggest blockbuster of the year, though, as the costs involved were way lesser.