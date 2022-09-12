Brahmastra Overseas and Worldwide box office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer collects 209 crores in first weekend

Brahmastra had an excellent debut overseas, grossing $8.60 million (Rs. 68.50 crores) in its first weekend through Sunday. With Rs. 140.50 crores in India, the worldwide weekend totalled Rs. 209 crores, which is the second highest ever for a Bollywood film, just behind Sultan. Brahmastra was the number one movie in the world during the weekend, ahead of several Chinese and Hollywood films.

The film recorded the sixth biggest start ever for a Bollywood film overseas, behind Padmaavat ($11.50 million), Dhoom 3 ($10.30 million), Sultan ($9.60 million), Dilwale ($8.80 million) and Dangal ($8.70 million). However, most of these films had a release in Pakistan which Brahmastra didn't, four days of business in the Gulf as compared to three for Brahmastra and better exchange rates. Like-for-like, in the same set of markets as Brahmastra and at the current exchange rates, it will be only behind Padmaavat and Dhoom 3.