Brahmastra Overseas and Worldwide box office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer collects 209 crores in first weekend
Brahmastra had an excellent debut overseas, grossing $8.60M in its first weekend. The worldwide weekend totalled Rs. 209 crores which is second highest ever for a Bollywood film
Brahmastra had an excellent debut overseas, grossing $8.60 million (Rs. 68.50 crores) in its first weekend through Sunday. With Rs. 140.50 crores in India, the worldwide weekend totalled Rs. 209 crores, which is the second highest ever for a Bollywood film, just behind Sultan. Brahmastra was the number one movie in the world during the weekend, ahead of several Chinese and Hollywood films.
The film recorded the sixth biggest start ever for a Bollywood film overseas, behind Padmaavat ($11.50 million), Dhoom 3 ($10.30 million), Sultan ($9.60 million), Dilwale ($8.80 million) and Dangal ($8.70 million). However, most of these films had a release in Pakistan which Brahmastra didn't, four days of business in the Gulf as compared to three for Brahmastra and better exchange rates. Like-for-like, in the same set of markets as Brahmastra and at the current exchange rates, it will be only behind Padmaavat and Dhoom 3.
North America was the best performer for the film with $4.55 million opening, second only to Padmaavat $5 million. In Australia, it became the first Indian film to top the weekend chart, opening to A$903K, which is the third biggest ever for a Bollywood film behind Padmaavat and Sanju. It grossed £517K in the UK, which is not exactly a big number historically speaking, but the once biggest market overseas hardly collects now, this being the first time a Bollywood film has crossed the £500K mark since Race 3 on Eid 2018.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Brahmastra is as follows:
US / Canada - $4,550,000
Middle East - $1,800,000
Australia - $620,000
New Zealand - $125,000
United Kingdom - $600,000
Europe - $400,000
Rest of World - $500,000
