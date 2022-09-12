Opening Weekend Box Office: Brahmastra becomes the 7th Bollywood film to clock Rs 100 crore in 3 days

If we take into account the South dubbed versions too, Brahmastra will be the eighth Bollywood film to score a century in three days. The movie has collected in the range of Rs 119 to 120.50 crore in the three-day run. It is flirting with the opening weekend biz Sanju (Rs 119.35 crore) to score a record weekend for a Bollywood film. Brahmastra has collected approximately Rs 13.75 crore nett in the South dubbed versions with Telugu leading from the front.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra has become the seventh Bollywood film to clock an opening weekend of Rs 100 crore in the domestic belts. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has collected in the range of Rs 105.50 crore to 106.50 crore in Hindi in 3 days, thereby recording the 3rd or 4th biggest weekend of all time for a Hindi film. The biz is more or less in the same range as Sultan (Rs 105.60 crore) and the final collection of Brahmastra will determine if it’s the third biggest of all time or takes the fourth spot.

The weekend biz is humongous to say the least as the all-India gross total stands slightly north of Rs 140 crore. The business in the international belt is also encouraging as the global weekend total of Brahmastra stands at Rs 210 crore as per estimates. The eyes are now on the crucial Monday test and it’s essential for Brahmastra to rake in at-least Rs 15 crore nett in Hindi to have a safe journey ahead.

So far, it has performed like a Marvel Superhero film and those big jumps in the business will come again in the second weekend. But a strong platform on the weekdays will make the path ahead easier for this magnum opus. The advances for Monday are fair, and this day is generally high on spot bookings. To draw a comparison point, the advances at 3 national chains is around 50,000 tickets. The target is of a Rs 15 crore Monday, and that advance bookings side by side the buzz does give the film a shot of attaining this number. The spots tomorrow will give us a clear picture. The IMAX version is already clocking an occupancy of 35 percent in advance and this should rise to around 55 percent through the day with spot bookings which is a good sign.

Brahmastra is the second Ranbir Kapoor film to score Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend whereas Alia Bhatt makes her debut in this club. The weekend biz has also resulted in Ranbir Kapoor scoring Rs 30 crore or more in a single day for the sixth time in his career. It’s the third best for an actor after Salman Khan (20 times) and Aamir Khan (9 times).

Rs 100 crore weekend club:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 101.50 crore

Sultan: Rs 105.60 crore

Dangal: Rs 104.60 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 115 crore

Race 3: Rs 100.75 crore

Sanju: Rs 119.35 crore

Brahmastra: Rs 105.50 crore (Rs 120 crore - Including South Dubbed)

Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra creates History; First Bollywood film to top Worldwide box office chart