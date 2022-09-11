Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra creates History; First Bollywood film to top Worldwide box office chart
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra was the number one movie at the global box office during the weekend. This is the first time ever a Bollywood film has topped the worldwide box office charts.
Brahmastra was the number one movie at the global box office during the weekend. This is the first time ever a Bollywood film has topped the worldwide box office charts and the third for any Indian film, all three happening in the last two years. Prior to Brahmastra, Vijay starrer Master and S.S. Rajamouli directed NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer RRR were the ones to achieve this feat.
Brahmastra grossed an estimated $26.50 million (Rs. 211 crores) worldwide, of which $18 million came from India, $4.50 million in North America and $4 million from the rest of the world. This puts the film ahead of two other Asian films which made it to the top three; the Chinese movie “Give Me Five” which opened to $21.50 million in China and the Korean movie “Confidential Assignment 2: International” which collected $19.50 million in Korea.
Additionally, Brahmastra was the number one movie in India and UAE, number two in North America, Australia and New Zealand and number three in the United Kingdom and Malaysia.
The top ten movies at the worldwide box office during 09-11 September 2022 are as follows:
- Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva - $26.50 million
- Give Me Five - $21.50 million
- Confidential Assignment 2: International - $19.50 million
- Barbarian - $10.50 million
- Bullet Train - $8.95 million
- Minions: The Rise of Gru - $7.45 million
- Top Gun: Maverick - $7 million
- DC League of Super Pets - $5.50 million
- New Gods: Yang Jian - $5.25 million
- Hero - $5 million
Note: Disney estimates for Brahmastra in India are $18.90 million (Rs. 150 crores).
