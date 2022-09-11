Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra creates History; First Bollywood film to top Worldwide box office chart

Brahmastra was the number one movie at the global box office during the weekend. This is the first time ever a Bollywood film has topped the worldwide box office charts and the third for any Indian film, all three happening in the last two years. Prior to Brahmastra, Vijay starrer Master and S.S. Rajamouli directed NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer RRR were the ones to achieve this feat.

Brahmastra grossed an estimated $26.50 million (Rs. 211 crores) worldwide, of which $18 million came from India, $4.50 million in North America and $4 million from the rest of the world. This puts the film ahead of two other Asian films which made it to the top three; the Chinese movie “Give Me Five” which opened to $21.50 million in China and the Korean movie “Confidential Assignment 2: International” which collected $19.50 million in Korea.