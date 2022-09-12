Brahmastra Box Office: 23 records created by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film in it’s opening weekend

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-fronted Brahmastra has proved to be a box office monster across the globe as it shattered as many as 19 records and also found a place in four other prestigious box office record charts. The Ayan Mukerji directorial collected Rs 105.30 crore in its opening weekend in Hindi, with the South Dubbed versions collecting another Rs 13.75 crore. The All-India weekend total of Brahmastra stands at Rs 119 crore, which is the second biggest of all time for a Bollywood film after Sanju (120 crore).

The film has recorded strong collections in the international market too. It has grossed Rs 68 crore (estimates) through its three days runs in the overseas belt, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 207 crore. It’s the biggest weekend for a Bollywood film in the pandemic times, surpassing the previous best, Sooryavanshi, by a big margin. It’s also the best opener of 2022 for Bollywood film. The hype and anticipation around the film has resulted in it creating several records at the box office through the weekend and it’s the journey from Monday that will determine the fate of this directorial. Brahmastra has also become the first Bollywood film to top the worldwide box office chart.