Brahmastra: PVR CEO clears air about 'false and negative' information regarding film's box office collections

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, has set the box office ablaze by raking in very good collections at the box office on its opening day. The film earned around Rs. 35.5-36 cr nett across India and the film is rallying well to cross Rs. 100 cr nett quite comfortably, over the first weekend. The film has registered one of the biggest openings for an Indian film in the overseas, with first day numbers of 3.40 million dollars. Despite such good numbers, there has been a lot of false information circulating on social media, related to the film not performing well at the box office.

The CEO of PVR chain of multiplexes, Kamal Gianchandani cleared air around the false and negative information related to the film's box office, being shared on the internet, with a series of tweets. He was confused about whether it was the lack of understanding or it was done intentionally. Mr Gianchandani mentioned that the mythological fantasy drama spearheaded by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is doing well in the PVR chain of multiplexes and backed his statement by giving an insight of how other Indian films have performed at the box office, post pandemic, on their first day. He also shared that the film's collections are on the rise and that Saturday and Sunday will secure terrific numbers. While the film secured a first day nett figure of Rs. 8.11 cr at PVR, the day 2 numbers are pegged at 9.75 cr and a 10 cr day 3 is assured in all probability.