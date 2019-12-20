CAA Impacts Box Office: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 Day 1 collection takes a HIT due to protest

Dabangg 3 releases this weekend. However, it seems like the opening day box office collections of the Salman Khan starrer is facing the brunt of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.

Dabangg 3 releases today, December 20. After weeks of promotions, the starrer finally hits the cinemas. The actor reprises the role of Chulbul Pandey for the third time. While he has the gorgeous accompanying for his third Dabangg outing, Salman is joined by Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep for the masala entertainer. The movie has garnered mixed reviews from critics and it seems like the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest has impacted the opening box office collections of Dabangg 3.

Box Office India has revealed that Dabangg 3 flaunts an occupancy of 30-35% on its release date. While it is a decent start for the Prabhudheva directorial, it isn't the opening everyone was expecting. One could blame the anti-CAA protest playing a factor in the lower than expected occupancy.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla that Dabangg 3's opening has been impacted by the protest. However, he assures the impact hasn't been beyond five to ten percent. The trade analyst also adds that the impact has been in cities where the protest is high. He confirms that the Mumbai circuit hasn't been impacted much. He also adds that Mardaani 2's second Friday collections have seen a lesser impact.

Several cities in the country have seen people assemble together and raise their voices against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Stars have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Act and the protest. While you are here, head to the comments section and let us know if you are planning on watching Dabangg 3.

