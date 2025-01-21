Chinese New Year 2025 Advance Bookings: Presales of festive releases top USD 37 million for 10-day holiday period in JUST 2 DAYS

As the Chinese New Year 2025 approaches, the excitement surrounding the movies set to release ahead of the 10-day holiday is building to a fever pitch. In just two days, presales for six major titles set to debut on January 29 have already amassed over USD 37 million, signaling a blockbuster Spring Festival season for the Chinese box office. With nine more days left for presales, the momentum is likely to increase as audiences gear up for the best set of movies of the year.

Leading the charge is Legends of the Condor Heroes, which has amassed an impressive $17 million in presales. The martial arts action film, based on the classic wuxia novel, promises rich storytelling and thrilling fight sequences. The offering is expected to dominate the Chinese box office throughout the holiday period.

Hot on its heels is Ne Zha 2, the sequel to 2019’s animated sensation Ne Zha, which shattered box office records and made history as China’s first animated film entry at the Academy Awards. With presales of $5.7 million in just two days, Ne Zha 2 is on track to continue the original’s success, promising to offer more of what audiences appreciated in the first film.

Next is Detective Chinatown 1900, a comedy-mystery film set in the period suggested in the production’s title. Directed by Chen Sicheng and Dai Mo, and starring Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran, the film has earned $5.5 million in presales. With its lighthearted premise and stellar cast, the movie is poised to be a crowd-pleaser during the festive period during which demand for a light watch is much higher.

Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force trails closely with $5.1 million in presales. The epic fantasy film, directed by Wuershan, continues the saga of the Kingdom of Xiqi’s resistance against the tyrannical Shang dynasty. The highly anticipated second part of a trilogy, adapted from the 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods, is already generating significant buzz among fantasy fans.

Rounding out the list of films released during the Chinese New Year is Operation Hadal, a military thriller that has sold advance tickets worth $2.8 million. The film chronicles a Chinese naval operation to reclaim an offshore platform captured by mercenaries, offering a high-stakes, action-packed storyline. Additionally, Boonie Bears: Future Reborn, an animated film, has earned $901K in presales, suggesting strong demand for family-friendly options.

With these major offerings already generating immense interest, the 2025 Chinese New Year is set to be a bonanza for filmmakers and theater owners. As more tickets are sold in the days leading up to Jan. 29, these films are primed to deliver an exciting and profitable start to the year for the Chinese showbiz industry. The six films are expected to collectively gross between $700 million and $1 billion over the holiday period.

