Box Office: Disney makes BIG COMEBACK in 2024 with 3 Billion-Dollar Global Grossers; Moana 2 takes total tally to 32 for studio

Disney marked a remarkable comeback in 2024, surpassing box office expectations both domestically and internationally with three blockbuster films crossing the billion-dollar threshold. With Moana 2 joining the stellar performances of Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine over the weekend, the Mouse House’s dominance in showbiz is undeniable.

Moana 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2016 animated hit, captivated audiences worldwide with its breathtaking visuals, emotional storytelling, and catchy music to earn its spot in the billion-dollar club, with a worldwide revenue of $1.1 billion. This success marks the 32nd film in Disney’s expansive portfolio to gross over $1 billion worldwide. Only 24 non-Disney films have achieved the feat so far.

Inside Out 2 became a standout for Disney in 2024 with a global gross of $1.69 billion. The film, the highly anticipated sequel to 2015’s Inside Out, struck a chord with audiences by delving deeper into the complex emotional landscape of preteen Riley, who turned 13 in the second part. Inside Out 2’s innovative storytelling and heartfelt moments solidified the offering as a worthy continuation of its predecessor’s legacy.

Not to be outdone, Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool and Wolverine, also crossed the $1 billion milestone. The film, which earned $1.3 billion worldwide, brought the irreverent, foul-mouthed Deadpool back to the screen, with Ryan Reynolds once again delivering a performance that blends action, humor, and emotion. Hugh Jackman, with his ripped figure and enthusiastic acting, also wowed viewers.

Together, these Disney films not only reaffirmed Disney’s potency in the entertainment landscape but also highlighted the studio’s ability to successfully tap into a variety of genres, from family-friendly animation to rugged superhero action.

The future of the Moana and Inside Out franchises is bright at Disney, with a live-action version of the former already in the works at the studio. Potential for Inside Out 3 is also strong, given the second installment’s massive success. Deadpool, as a standalone franchise, however, could end with Deadpool 3, as Ryan Reynolds expressed in an interview there’s no plan for Deadpool 4 yet. Instead, he’d love to see the superhero playing side roles in other Marvel heroes’ standalone productions.

