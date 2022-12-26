Cirkus Monday Box Office: Rohit Shetty's comedy led by Ranveer Singh crashes post discouraging opening weekend

This Christmas weekend was a mixed bag at the box office and Cirkus was the weak link as the numbers that came in have been downright disappointing. Cirkus recorded a dismal weekend of Rs. 20.25 cr nett . The collections are lower than the opening day of Rohit Shetty's recent films like Sooryavanshi and Simmba while it is the second lowest opening of Ranveer Singh in recent times, only behind Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was a small film in terms of production.

Cirkus crashed on Monday which pretty much also seals the fate of the film. Cirkus earned an estimated Rs. 2.25 - 2.75 cr nett on its fourth day and these numbers are something that no one in trade would have expected. The numbers feel even lower because it has been unable to cash on the post Christmas box office which Avatar: The Way Of Water has latched onto, with numbers similar to its second Friday. Cirkus looks to end its week 1 lower than Rs. 30 cr nett and since it has not been accepted, it shall find the going tough further on.

Rohit Shetty has had a superlative box office track record and the dismal performance of Cirkus may be like a wound that will take some time to heal. Ranveer Singh was banking high on this film after the dismal result of his last two films but it seems like Cirkus may emerge as the worst performer of the three.

What's Next For Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh:

Rohit Shetty next moves onto Singham Again, which is a film that is part of his cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone will be the protagonists of the film and it is expected to release some time in 2024. Before than, his series Indian Police Force will release directly on Amazon Prime. Ranveer Singh just has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani currently in his kitty. It is to be seen which film he works on next.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Cirkus Are As Follows:

Friday - Rs. 6.25 cr

Saturday - Rs. 6.25 cr

Sunday - Rs. 8 cr

Monday - Rs. 2.5 cr

Total = Rs 23 cr nett

