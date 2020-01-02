Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan starrer collected THIS amount on New Year's Day

Dabangg 3 Movie Box Office Collections: The Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha starrer showed a rise in the day 13 collection.

Dabangg 3 box office collection report of day 13 is out and the , Kichcha Sudeep and starrer has witnessed a rise in its collections on Wednesday in comparison to day 11 and day 13 considering the New Year holiday advantage.

The movie minted Rs 3.50 crore on January 1 and now, the total of the movie stands at 132.50 crore nett. For the unversed, the movie opened on a good note with collection Rs 22.5 crore and replicated the similar numbers for few days and later it saw a 50% drop and saw some rise on Christmas. Post-Christmas, the numbers have been falling down. As per trade analysts, the movie could have had more earnings, however, the same was impacted by anti CAA protests which has been happening across many cities in India. The movie was also panned by critics and masses, so bad word of mouth also affected the earnings.

The second week's collection of the action drama is around Rs 20 crore and it is more than Bharat. Coming to crossing Rs 150 crore mark, the same seems a distant dream as of now as the movie will see a huge drop in the third week. Also, it is already getting good competition from Good Newwz. The major reduction in screen numbers due to big releases such as Chhapaak and Tanhaji will impact the collections in a big way.

Dabanng 3's total box office collection now adds up to Rs 132.50 crore. Check out the daily break up, as per BOI, below:

Day 1: Friday - 22,50,00,000 apprx

Day 2: Saturday - 22,00,00,000 apprx

Day 3: Sunday - 28,50,00,000 apprx

Day 4: Monday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Day 5: Tuesday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Day 6: Wednesday - 15,50,00,000 apprx

Day 7: Thursday - 6,75,00,000 apprx

First week - 1,13,75,00,000 apprx

Day 8: Friday - 2,75,00,000 apprx

Day 9: Saturday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Day 10: Sunday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Day 11: Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Day 12: Tuesday - 2,50,00,000 appr

Day 13: Wednesday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Second Week - 18,75,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 1,32,50,00,000 apprx

