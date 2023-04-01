Dasara Day 2 Box Office: Nani starrer does very well on working Friday; Closes in at Rs 50 crores worldwide

Nani and Keerthy Suresh led Dasara had a very good second day at the box office. The film held well on a working Friday and there shall be a growing trajectory over the weekend, which should ensure that the film breaks even in its eventual run. With a worldwide share of over Rs 25 crores, the film has recovered over 50 percent of its rights and that is excellent since Saturday and Sunday are going to be better than Friday. The share that Dasara recorded on day 2 is the second highest for a tier-2 hero, only behind Uppena. As we speak, the film has crossed Rs 50 crores at the worldwide box office.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Dasara in India is as follows (gross):



Nizam - Rs. 14.79 crores (Rs. 8.86 crores share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 3 crores (Rs. 2.15 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 9.60 crores (Rs. 5.33 crores share including hires)

AP/TS - Rs. 27.39 crores (Rs. 17.02 crores share including hires)

Karnataka - Rs. 3.30 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 60 lakhs

Kerala - Rs 27 lakhs

North India - Rs. 1.80 crores

Rest Of India - Rs 5.97 crores (Rs 2.72 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 33.36 crores (Rs. 19.74 crores share including hires)

The worldwide breakdown for the box office collection of Dasara is as follows (gross):



Total India - Rs 33.36 crores (Rs 19.74 crores including hires)

USA - 1.150m USD

Australia - 95k USD

New Zealand - 4k USD

GCC - 75k USD

United Kingdom - 113k USD

Rest - 49k USD

Total Overseas - 1.486 million USD = Rs 12.22 crores (Rs 5.83 crores share)

Total Worldwide - Rs 45.58 crores gross (Rs 25.57 crores share including hires)

Dasara Is The Most Preferred Indian Film This Weekend At The Worldwide Box Office

Dasara is still the most preferred Indian film this weekend, and is grossing over its other counterparts by a good margin. The film is on course to gross over Rs 100 crores in its full run. Nani's highest grossing film, Middle Class Abbayi, shall be outgrossed in 4 days straight by Dasara, to become the actor's highest grosser. The actor has an exciting slate of movie releases. He is currently shooting for his tentatively titled film Nani30 and he will also be a part of Hit 3.

You can watch Dasara at a theatre near you.

