Dasara Day 1 Box Office: Nani starrer takes a career best start; Grosses over Rs 30 crores worldwide

Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh had a phenomenal opening day at the box office. It was the most preferred Indian film in the world, almost 75 percent higher than Bholaa, on the opening day. The film amassed over Rs 30 crores gross on day 1, worldwide. With a worldwide share of Rs 18 crores, the film has made recoveries of around 40 percent already.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Dasara in India is as follows (gross):

Nizam - Rs. 9.52 crores (Rs. 5.71 crores share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 2.20 crores (Rs. 1.51 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 6.59 crores (Rs. 4.70 crores share including hires. Rs 3.82 crores excluding hires)

AP/TS - Rs. 18.31 crores (Rs. 11.92 crores share including hires. Rs 11.04 crores excluding hires)

Karnataka - Rs. 2.30 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 50 lakhs

Kerala - Rs 10 lakhs

North India - Rs. 60 lakhs

Rest Of India - Rs 3.50 crores (Rs 1.65 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 21.81 crores (Rs. 13.57 crores share including hires. Rs 12.69 crores excluding hires)

The worldwide breakdown for the box office collection of Dasara is as follows (gross):

Total India - Rs 21.81 crores (Rs 12.69 crores)

USA - 910k USD

Australia - 57k USD

New Zealand - 3k USD

GCC - 45k USD

United Kingdom - 71k USD

Rest - 34k USD

Total Overseas - 1.120 million USD = Rs 9.21 cr (Rs 4.43 crores share)

Total Worldwide - Rs 31.02 crores (Rs 18 crores share including hires. Rs 17.12 crores excluding hires)

Dasara Is Holding Strongly On Day 2 As Well

The collections recorded by Dasara on the opening day are the highest for a Nani starrer by a huge margin. As we speak, the hold on day 2 is very good too and if the film maintains this momentum, it will breakeven at alll centres before the end of week 1. Dasara was always expected to take Nani's career best opening but the collections recorded have surpassed the wildest of estimates too. The result must be thrilling for Nani as his last few films have not been able to justify his theatrical pull. His highest grosser currently is Middle Class Abbayi which released back in 2017 and Dasara will rightfully take the top spot in the days to come.

