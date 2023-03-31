Dasara Day 1 Box Office: Nani starrer takes a career best start; Grosses over Rs 30 crores worldwide
Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Dasara emerges as the most preferred Indian movie choice worldwide on the opening day.
Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh had a phenomenal opening day at the box office. It was the most preferred Indian film in the world, almost 75 percent higher than Bholaa, on the opening day. The film amassed over Rs 30 crores gross on day 1, worldwide. With a worldwide share of Rs 18 crores, the film has made recoveries of around 40 percent already.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Dasara in India is as follows (gross):
Nizam - Rs. 9.52 crores (Rs. 5.71 crores share excluding gst)
Ceeded - Rs. 2.20 crores (Rs. 1.51 crores share)
Andhra - Rs. 6.59 crores (Rs. 4.70 crores share including hires. Rs 3.82 crores excluding hires)
AP/TS - Rs. 18.31 crores (Rs. 11.92 crores share including hires. Rs 11.04 crores excluding hires)
Karnataka - Rs. 2.30 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 50 lakhs
Kerala - Rs 10 lakhs
North India - Rs. 60 lakhs
Rest Of India - Rs 3.50 crores (Rs 1.65 crores share)
All India Total - Rs. 21.81 crores (Rs. 13.57 crores share including hires. Rs 12.69 crores excluding hires)
The worldwide breakdown for the box office collection of Dasara is as follows (gross):
Total India - Rs 21.81 crores (Rs 12.69 crores)
USA - 910k USD
Australia - 57k USD
New Zealand - 3k USD
GCC - 45k USD
United Kingdom - 71k USD
Rest - 34k USD
Total Overseas - 1.120 million USD = Rs 9.21 cr (Rs 4.43 crores share)
Total Worldwide - Rs 31.02 crores (Rs 18 crores share including hires. Rs 17.12 crores excluding hires)
Dasara Is Holding Strongly On Day 2 As Well
The collections recorded by Dasara on the opening day are the highest for a Nani starrer by a huge margin. As we speak, the hold on day 2 is very good too and if the film maintains this momentum, it will breakeven at alll centres before the end of week 1. Dasara was always expected to take Nani's career best opening but the collections recorded have surpassed the wildest of estimates too. The result must be thrilling for Nani as his last few films have not been able to justify his theatrical pull. His highest grosser currently is Middle Class Abbayi which released back in 2017 and Dasara will rightfully take the top spot in the days to come.
You can watch Dasara at a theatre near you.
