DD Returns box office collections: Santhanam led Tamil comedy emerge SUPER HIT with 29 crores in 10 days

Tamil horror comedy DD Returns, short for Dhilluku Dhuddu 3, has emerged as a SUPER HIT movie at the box office. The Santhanam led comedy ensemble grossed Rs. 9 crores approx in its second weekend, experiencing only a marginal 23 per cent drop from its opening weekend. As a result, the film's ten-day total stands at Rs. 29 crores at the Indian box office, with the majority of earnings coming from Tamil Nadu, where it has crossed the Rs. 28 crores mark. In doing so the film has crossed the previous two parts of the franchise rather comfortably; Dhilluku Dhuddu (Rs. 21 crores) and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 (Rs. 19 crores).

The way the film has performed so far, going over Rs. 40 crores in Tamil Nadu would have been a rather easy feat but the film will hit a major roadblock on Thursday with the release of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which will cut its run short. However, should the film manage to secure some showings in the weeks ahead, finishing in the high 30s in the state remains an attainable goal.

The second half of the year has begun on a high note for the Tamil box office after a relatively subdued first half. In July, Maamaanan emerged as a big hit, Maaveeran has done nearly Rs. 50 crores and of course a super hit with DD Returns. Now, the much-anticipated Jailer is generating strong pre-sales and carrying good pre-release reports. If all factors align favourably, Jailer could be that big grosser that the Tamil Nadu box office is desperately in need of.

The box office collections of DD Returns at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 20 crores



2nd Friday: Rs. 2 crores

2nd Saturday: Rs. 3.50 crores

2nd Sunday: Rs. 3.50 crores



Total: Rs. 29 crores

About DD Returns Movie

DD Returns is a Tamil horror comedy film written and directed by debutant S. Prem Anand. Produced by RK Entertainment, the film stars Santhanam and Surbhi in the lead roles, supported by Redin Kingsley, Maran and Pradeep Rawat. The film is a sequel to Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 and the third film in the Dhilluku Dhuddu film series.

ALSO READ: Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office: Alia, Ranveer film cross USD 10M overseas, Rs 200 crores worldwide