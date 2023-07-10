Maamannan box office collections: Cross Rs. 50 crores in India, Career biggest grosser for Udhayanidhi Stalin

Maamannan did well in its second weekend in India, adding Rs. 8.75 crores approx to its total, which stands at Rs. 50.50 crores approx. The majority of the film's earnings have come from Tamil Nadu, as collections outside the home state have been limited since the first weekend. The movie has garnered a total box office collection of Rs. 44 crores in Tamil Nadu, securing its position as the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, trailing behind the three major releases, Varisu, PS2, and Thunivu. Despite facing competition from two upcoming releases, Mission: Impossible 7 and Maaveeran, in the following week, Maamannan is expected to surpass the Rs. 50 crores mark during its theatrical run.

Maamannan has emerged as the highest-grossing film for Udhayanidhi Stalin, surpassing the previous record set by his debut film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, which earned around Rs. 32 crores. The actor called quits on his acting career after this film, making this his last film. Interestingly his last film was the one to eventually overtake his first in a decade-long career. Stalin has seen limited success as an actor at the box office but as a distributor, he runs the biggest distribution house in Tamil Nadu.

The box office collections of Maamannan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 41.75 crores (8 days)



2nd Friday: Rs. 2 crores

Rs. 2 crores 2nd Saturday: Rs. 3.25 crores

Rs. 3.25 crores 2nd Sunday: Rs. 3.50 crores



Rs. 3.50 crores Total: Rs. 50.50 crores

The first half of 2023, particularly summer, has been a lacklustre period for the Tamil box office. With the exception of three major releases, no film has been able to surpass the Rs. 50 crores mark in Tamil Nadu. While a few small and medium films have performed decently, their success alone is not sufficient to sustain the industry. Looking ahead to the second half, there are some promising titles like Jailer, Ayalan, Captain Miller, Salaar, and Jawan and a big box office volcano to erupt with Leo in October, the overall outlook doesn't appear significantly better. It is crucial for all the aforementioned films to perform well and some surprise hits like Love Today last year in order to boost the overall health of the box office. Maamannan is a good start, hopefully, there will be more of this.

The territorial breakdown for Maamannan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu : Rs. 43.75 crores

: Rs. 43.75 crores Karnataka : Rs. 3.50 crores

: Rs. 3.50 crores Kerala : Rs. 2.50 crores

: Rs. 2.50 crores Rest of India : Rs. 0.75 crore



: Rs. 0.75 crore Total: Rs. 50.50 crores

About Maamannan movie



Maamannan is a 2023 Tamil political thriller film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh.

