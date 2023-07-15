Maaveeran box office collection: Siva Karthikeyan starrer has a good opening day of Rs. 9 crores in India
Maaveeran, starring Siva Karthikeyan, made a decent start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 8.75 crores. The majority of the collections came from Tamil Nadu, earning around Rs. 7 crores
Key Highlight
-
Siva Karthikeyan's Maaveeran had a good opening day of Rs. 8.75 crores in India
-
Majority of the collections came from Tamil Nadu, where the film earned Rs. 7 crores
-
Fifth highest opening day of the year in Tamil Nadu after Thunivu, Varisu, PS2 and Maamannan
Siva Karthikeyan starrer Maaveeran had a good start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 8.75 crores approx on its first day. The majority of the collections came from Tamil Nadu, where the film earned Rs. 7 crores approx while the Telugu dubbed version of the film, released under the name Mahaveerudu, had limited collections.
Although the opening day figures in Tamil Nadu are lower than Siva's previous two releases, Doctor and Don, they still fell within a similar range. Those two had superhit music, which was missing in the case of Maaveeran. The music of a film plays a crucial role in attracting audiences during the opening phase. In terms of first-day business in Tamil Nadu, Maaveeran ranks fifth among the highest-grossing films of the year, following Thunivu, Varisu, Ponniyin Selvan 2, and Maamannan.
Both Doctor and Don performed well in the long run, with final collections of Rs. 81 crores and Rs. 71 crores, respectively. The initial audience reception for Maaveeran is satisfactory, the film will hope to reach for Doctor’s number, though Don is probably a stretch. For reaching there the film needs to exhibit growth over the weekend and maintain stability during weekdays.
The territorial breakdown for opening day box office collections of Maaveeran is as follows:
- Tamil Nadu: Rs. 7 crores
- Karnataka: Rs. 0.65 crores
- AP/TS: Rs. 0.75 crores
- Rest of India: Rs. 0.35 crores
- Total: Rs. 8.75 crores
Watch Maaveeran Trailer
About Maaveeran movie
The director of the film is Madonne Ashwin, whose first film was the Yogi Babu starrer Mandela. He had won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his debut venture. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of renowned director Shankar, is making her debut in the role of female lead. The film’s music is composed by Bharath Shankar, and the cinematography is handled by Vidhu Ayanna. The film consists of an ensemble cast of Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, Sunil, and others in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Arun Viswa under the banner Shanthi Talkies.
Where to watch Maaveeran
Maaveeran can be watched at a theatre near you
ALSO READ: Maaveeran Review: Sivakarthikeyan's political thriller a hit or miss; Netizens react
Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film and media business, with a particular focus on South Indi... Read more