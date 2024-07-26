Deadpool And Wolverine India Box Office Collections Day 1 Estimate: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman movie takes an excellent start; Collects an impressive Rs 21 crore

Deadpool And Wolverine directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took an excellent start at the India box office as it netted Rs 21 crore. The film's reception is positive and it will look to collect Rs 70 crore in its first weekend and most probably Rs 100 crore by end of week 1.

This is the third highest opening for a Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame, only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The only difference is that Deadpool And Wolverine is certified A, while the two above-mentioned films were certified U/A.

Deadpool And Wolverine Has Collected Around Rs 21 Crore On Day 1; It Is The Highest Opening Hollywood Film In India With An A Certification

Deadpool And Wolverine has registered the biggest opening for an A -rated film from Hollywood in India, as it comfortably surpassed Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer in the same month last year had netted Rs 13.50 crore and this is around 60 percent more, which is mighty impressive. In its full run, the superhero flick will look to match Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, in the country.

Deadpool And Wolverine Managed Its Best Collections From Southern India, Despite Stiff Competition From Raayan

Deadpool And Wolverine got stiff competition from Raayan, coincidentally the highest opening Tamil film with an A certification. Still, based on what the collections suggest, the movie has done best in the south. The southern circuit has again proven that it consists of the most loyal moviegoers.

Advertisement

Deadpool And Wolverine Sets Aim For A USD 400 Million Plus Global Start

Deadpool And Wolverine is really turning it on at the worldwide box office. The movie, based on its trend and appreciation, looks to gross over USD 400 million in its first weekend itself.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Deadpool And Wolverine Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore Total Rs 21 crore on day 1 in India

Watch the Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer

About Deadpool And Wolverine

On Earth-10005, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), who has retired from being Deadpool after getting rejected to join the Avengers in Earth-616 in 2018, and breaking up with his girlfriend Vanessa for not moving on, is going through a mid-life crisis. In his intimate birthday gathering, 6 years since his retirement, the Time Variance Authority (TZA) captures Wade and delivers him to Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who offers him to join Earth-616, informing him that his timeline would deteriorate as a result of the death of Logan (Hugh Jackman), known as Wolverine, who is revealed to be the timeline's anchor being. Wilson steals Paradox's TemPad to travel the multiverse and find a version of Logan who can help him save his timeline.

Advertisement

Who is a threat to Wade's universe? Will he be able to find the Logan who can save his universe? What about Logan's own universe? You have to watch Deadpool And Wolverine to find all that out.

Deadpool And Wolverine In Theatres

Deadpool And Wolverine plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

ALSO READ: Will Deadpool Be Part Of MCU After Deadpool & Wolverine? EXPLORED