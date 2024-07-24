'We'll Pile On Him': Hugh Jackman Has Hilarious Response To Deadpool & Wolverine Teaming Up With Tom Holland's Spider-Man

This is a very exciting time now that the MCU has Deadpool and Wolverine, and fans are eagerly waiting for what comes next. There is no end in sight to the possibilities and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding it. One of these prospects is diverse crossovers within the MCU. Talks abound concerning Deadpool joining hands with the Avengers or becoming a nightmare. This crossover possibility also had Hugh Jackman thinking.

Hugh Jackman wishes to ‘pile on’ this young MCU hero

In one of his interviews with Marvel Thailand, Hugh Jackman spoke about which superhero he would like to see team up with him and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds playing as Deadpool said he would love to be on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man side.

He likes Spider-Man saying he always “gets back up” no matter how many times you knock him down. However, Hugh Jackman had other plans for Spider-Man based on this one thing he mentioned, “That would be cool. And he’s young, we could pile on him, and abuse him.”

Additionally, there are some rumors from Reynolds that made people assume that Deadpool might want to be part of the Avengers because “he wants to matter”. On the opposite side, Jackman chooses Hulk as his best companion while going out on a mission together.

In an interview with Screenrant, he disclosed his horror of having Hulk by his side rather than against him so that it could tip the balance in favor of him. Despite this fact though, there exists speculation suggesting that Jackman’s wish may never come true.

Hulk could be the main villain

On May 15 Aman Sinha put forward an interesting theory on SuperSuper’s YouTube channel where he talked about Hulk being featured as the primary antagonist in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

It was something Sinha noticed in a trailer such as Hulk’s bed scene which indicates that Hulk will play a role in this film as well. Another reason behind it is that the Wolverine in the 2024 film is from Earth #807128.

The trailer also seems to suggest dimension travel, encounters with Void, and general chaos references to Old Man Logan. The latter features Giant Man’s skull as well as a road trip similar to the one made by Wolverine and Hawkeye towards Hulk.

We will see if he joins forces or becomes his enemy, but this can only be known when Hugh Jackman either teams up with Spider-Man or faces off with Hulk himself.

The MCU has many fans who are willing to see how these possible crossovers will manifest themselves. They have been very excited about all of these options so far.

