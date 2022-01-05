Decoding Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer is a blockbuster; Provides a profit of Rs 45 crore

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, has taken the Hindi belts by storm with the dubbed version collecting Rs 67 crore in 20 days. If cinema halls are open in the coming few weeks, there is no stopping this fire, as it would end it’s run around the Rs 80 to 90 crore mark entailing a distributor share of Rs 42 to 47 crore. For those unaware, the Hindi dubbing rights of Pushpa were sold to Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms for a sum of Rs 30 crore, which included theatrical, satellite and digital.

Due to the pandemic, the stakeholders were not expecting much from the Hindi dubbed version on theatrical front, in-fact, there were discussions till December about the idea of reserving the film in Hindi for satellite and digital by forgoing the theatrical medium. It was finally Allu Arjun, who took a stand, and decided to bring the film in Hindi. And as they say, the rest is history, as the Stylish Star made a smashing entry in the Hindi markets with this Sukumar directorial winning love from the audience all across the country, including the otherwise adverse markets for south films like Gujarat.

After the idea of releasing the film in Hindi, Anil Thadani came on board as distributor on commission basis, charging the industry standard of 10 percent on the total share. Anil Thadani gets Rs 4.20 to 4.70 crore as his commission for giving Pushpa an opening in Hindi without investing a single money prior to the release, as compared to money in the range of Rs 38.80 to 42.30 crore for Manish Shah. The exhibitors too were allowed to showcase the film without any MG i.e. minimum guarantee, and hence the exhibitors of the Hindi belts too will mint a major sum of Rs 38 to 43 crore from Pushpa, with 0 upfront investment.

Manish Shah has received a revenue of Rs 38.80 to 42.30 crore already, as compared to his investment of Rs 30 crore on the film, and this doesn’t include the amount that he would receive going forward for satellite and digital run. All in all, taking all the revenues in account even on a conservative basis, the minimum that the filmmaker will get from satellite and digital combined is Rs 33 crore, which means, a total revenue of Rs 71.80 to 75.30 crore from Pushpa (Hindi), as compared to the investment of Rs 30 crore to acquire the film. The amount fetched from satellite and digital would have been higher had the makers held back on to the rights until the film’s theatrical release in Hindi. But nonetheless, It’s indeed a gold-mine for the stakeholders in Hindi belts, and with Pushpa, it’s the rise of a new star – Allu Arjun. In the times when major chunk of investment for the producers is recovered from the sale of satellite and digital, here comes Pushpa, where the theatrical run alone has resulted in the producers recover their investment with the ancilliary mediums being just a mode of surplus.

Economics of Pushpa: The Rise:

Investment: Rs 30 crore

Commission: Rs 4.20 to 4.70 crore

Total Expense: Rs 34.20 to 34.70 crore

Theatrical Share: Rs 42 to 47 crore (Expected)

Satellite: Rs 15 crore (Expected)

Digital: Rs 18 crore (Expected)

Music: Rs 2 crore

Total Revenue: Rs 77 to 82 crore

Total Profit: Rs 42.80 to 47.30 crore

