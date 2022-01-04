Top South Indian films at worldwide box office; Allu Arjun's Pushpa fifth

On Sunday, Pushpa: The Rise crossed Rs. 300 crores at the worldwide box office, making it the sixth South Indian film to enter the coveted club. On Monday, the film overtook Vijay starrer Bigil to rise at number five in the list of top grossers worldwide from South India. Allu Arjun is the fourth actor to have a Rs. 300 crores grosser, Prabhas, Rajinikanth and Vijay being the ones to do it before him. The top ten list is dominated by these four, with the first two (Prabhas and Rajinikanth) having three films each in the top ten grossers while Vijay and Allu Arjun have two films each.

The top ten biggest grossing South Indian films of all time globally are as follows:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) - Rs. 1757.50 crores 2.0 (2018) - Rs. 665.30 crores Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) - Rs. 581 crores Saaho (2019) - Rs. 418.90 crores Pushpa (2021) - Rs. 306 crores Approx (18 days) Bigil (2019) - Rs. 304.70 crores Endhiran (2010) - Rs. 288.50 crores Kabali (2016) - Rs. 286.80 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) - Rs. 263 crores Sarkar (2018) - Rs. 256 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remains the biggest film from South India and is so far ahead that you can add the next three and still it will be almost Rs. 100 crores more than those. Just like the list of top grossers at the domestic box office, Endhiran is the oldest film in the list at number 7 even after almost 11 years since its release. 2022 has half a dozen films that will try their hand at Rs. 300 crores box office, so by this time next year, we may have a top ten list of all films over Rs. 300 crores.

