Stree 2 raked in USD 3 million approx in its second weekend overseas, which is a fantastic hold, marking a drop of just 35 per cent from the first weekend. This brought the cumulative overseas gross to over USD 10 million, specifically USD 10.70 million (Rs. 89 crore). Combined with Rs. 468 crore from the domestic market, the worldwide gross has reached Rs. 557 crore after the second weekend.

Canada showed the strongest hold for the film, with a minimal drop of less than 15 per cent from the first weekend. Other key markets also demonstrated solid retention, with the United Kingdom declining by only 25 per cent, Australia by 30 per cent, and both the United States and the Middle East easing off just 40 per cent.

Based on the strong second-weekend hold, Stree 2 is now poised to surpass the USD 15 million mark in the overseas markets. Having said that, last year, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which also had a strong second weekend hold, felt like would reach USD 15-16 million after the second weekend but it ultimately soared to a massive USD 20 million. A similar overperformance won’t be surprising for Stree 2, more so since it won’t face much competition in the upcoming weeks, which could help in developing strong late legs, to potentially USD 17 to 18 million final.

The territorial breakdown for Stree 2 overseas box office is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 3,125,000 Canada USD 1,875,000 Middle East USD 2,450,000 Australia USD 990,000 New Zealand USD 250,000 Nepal USD 550,000 Rest of Asia USD 125,000 United Kingdom USD 830,000 Rest Of Europe USD 375,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 Overseas USD 10,675,000

(Rs. 89.00 cr.)

