Devara Hindi Box Office Collections Day 9: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan film records slight jump; inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in double roles, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is now struggling at the Hindi box office. Though the movie has seen a slight jump on day 9 in box office collections, the earnings didn't add much to the overall score. The action-drama is inching to hit the Rs 50 crore mark soon.

Devara shows a slight jump, set to hit Rs 50 crore mark in 2nd weekend

After ending its first week at a decent Rs 43 crore net in Hindi, the action-drama is running at lower levels in the second weekend. Directed by Koratala Siva, the sea-adventure drama entered the second weekend by minting Rs 2 crore on Day 8. The movie saw a slight jump of 25% on its second Saturday, i.e. Day 9 and collected around Rs 2.50 crore net in Hindi. The total cume of Devara Part 1 has reached to Rs 47.50 crore net at the Hindi box office in 9 days of release.

The Jr NTR movie is expected to hit the Rs 50 crore mark tomorrow, i.e. second Sunday.

Devara Part 1 heading for an average affair In Hindi

Devara was expected to perform better in the second weekend but looks like it will end up collecting in the vicinity of Rs 7.50 crore to Rs 8 crore net in Hindi, which will be around a 70% drop compared to its opening weekend.

However, Devara still has a few days to fare well and end its theatrical business in the North belt with a lifetime business of Rs 55 crore to Rs 60 crore. Though this figure is not a commendable total for such a big mass-action tentpole movie, it will ensure Devara an average verdict in the Hindi markets.

Had the movie met with positive audience response, it could have done a miracle at the box office as the masses are craving for good commercial action movies this year.

The Day Wise Hindi Box Office Collections Of Devara Part 1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.50 crore 2 Rs 8.75 crore 3 Rs 10.25 crore 4 Rs 3.75 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore 6 Rs 6.50 crore 7 Rs 2.25 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 47.50 crore net in 9 days

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theaters

Devara Part 1 plays at a theater near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

