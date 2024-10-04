Devara Hindi box office collection week 1: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's film performs well with Rs 43 crore amidst no Bollywood releases

Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, has worked well at the Hindi box office. The sea-adventure drama directed by Koratala Siva ended its first week at an impressive Rs 43 crore in Hindi. The movie is heading for a good second week, full of festivals.

Devara Inches Closer To Rs 45 Crore In Hindi; Showing Good Hold

After taking an opening of Rs 7.50 crore in Hindi, Devara registered a spike in collections over the weekend and ended its first weekend at Rs 26.5 crore. The movie faced a major drop on the first Monday, and it looked like it wouldn't be able to make it big in Hindi. However, its trends in the following days portrayed a different picture.

The movie jumped on Tuesday and Wednesday (Gandhi Jayanti) which helped it to put a respectable total in the first week. As per the estimates, the total cume of Devara has reached to Rs 43 crore in its opening week with a Thursday collection of Rs 2.25 crore net in Hindi.

Talking about the worldwide gross, the movie has entered the Rs 300 crore club and garnered a respectable figure in its first week.

Devara Acts As A Good Filler Amidst No Bollywood Releases

Devara performed better in non-national chains and single screens in the North belt, which shows the glowing stardom of Jr NTR among the masses of the heartland. Moreover, the Koratala Siva-directed movie acts as a good filler despite no Bollywood releases this week. The bad calendar planning of the Hindi film industry has certainly helped Devara to show a good hold at the box office.

The movie performs best in Telugu and Hindi, while its underperformance in Tamil and Malayalam versions is quite worrisome. Internationally, too, the movie couldn't lure the audience much.

Devara is expected to hold well in the second week, owing to the Navratri and Dussehra festival period. Though the movie has received mixed word-of-mouth, it has been able to record decent footfalls, which is driving its ship to a favorable end. The real test will begin in the third weekend with new releases and reduced show count.

The Day Wise Hindi Box Office Collections Of Devara Part 1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.50 crore 2 Rs 8.75 crore 3 Rs 10.25 crore 4 Rs 3.75 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore 6 Rs 6.50 crore 7 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 43 crore net in 7 days

Watch Devara Trailer:

About Devara

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

