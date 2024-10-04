Devara Hindi Box Office Collections Day 8: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's action-drama remains flat; Collects Rs 2 crore

Devara Part 1 starring Jr NTR in double roles along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan remained flat at the box office on day 8. The sea-adventure drama began its 2nd weekend with Rs 2 crore net in Hindi.

Devara Part 1 Crosses Rs 45 crore mark in Hindi

After opening with a decent Rs 7.50 crore, the action-drama collected Rs 26.50 crore in its first weekend. While the movie saw a significant drop on the first Monday, it showed some legs on Tuesday and Wednesday (Gandhi Jayanti) by clocking Rs 4 crore and Rs 6.50 crore, respectively. The movie ended its first week at Rs 43 crore.

Devara Part 1 saw another drop on its second Friday and collected around Rs 2 crore, as per estimates. The total cume of the Koratala Siva-directed movie has reached to Rs 45 crore net at the Hindi box office in 8 days of release.

The movie has to show a good jump over the second weekend to collect a respectable total in the North belt in the vicinity of Rs 60 crore.

Devara Performs Well In Telugu & Hindi, Suffers In Overseas

The movie has met with mixed word of mouth. The Jr NTR film is performing best in Telugu and Hindi versions. It couldn't do much in Malayalam and Tamil regions where local movies are performing better and leaving no roof for the other releases.

Internationally too, the action-drama couldn't lure the audience much after a bumper start. It has grossed little under Rs 70 crore after 8 days. While it is a hit given the costs it was sold at internationally, it had to be doing better if the opening is anything to go by. The worldwide gross collection of Devara Part 1 stands at around Rs 310 crore.

Advertisement

The real test of Devara will begin in the third weekend when the new releases will hit the theatres and secure most of the screens.

The Day Wise Hindi Box Office Collections Of Devara Part 1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.50 crore 2 Rs 8.75 crore 3 Rs 10.25 crore 4 Rs 3.75 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore 6 Rs 6.50 crore 7 Rs 2.25 crore 8 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 45 crore net in 8 days

Watch Devara Trailer:

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Advertisement

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

ALSO READ: Devara Part 1 Week 1 Box Office: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor movie grosses Rs 235 crore in India; Goes past Rs 300 crore worldwide