After RRR, NTR Jr. returns to the spectacle with the Kortala Siva-directed Devara, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. The film is releasing in multiple languages including Hindi, and has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 57 minutes. Team Devara has got AA Films on board to release the film in Hindi.

According to present trends, AA Films is looking to release Devara on around 2200 screens in Hindi, though the count is variable, and will vary based on the advance booking trends. The distributor has opted for reasonable pricing, as most of the cinema-halls are keeping the rates under check for the audience. The premium multiplexes have morning shows priced at Rs 150, and this can be an incentive to attract some walk-in audience.

The advance bookings for Devara in Hindi opened on Wednesday night and the response has been pretty slow, though the hope is on the content to do the talking and lead to growth in business over the weekend. As on Thursday at 4.00 PM, Devara has sold around 8500 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for final pre-sales in the range of 20,000 tickets in national chains. PVRInox is leading with 7000 tickets, followed by Cinepolis 1500 tickets.

The movement is better in non-national chains, as Rajhans has already sold around 700 tickets for the opening day as on 3 PM on Thursday, and will be looking to double from this by mid-night. The bookings in Rajhans will be higher than some of the big Hindi films like Vikram Vedha, Prithviraj, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Cirkus, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Dream Girl 2 among others, which is a good sign for the mass belts.

Given the advance booking response so far, the NTR Jr starrer is looking to start in the range of Rs 5.00 to 6.00 crore nett in Hindi, with the scope to go higher depending on the word of mouth and the walk-in audience in the mass belts. The start will be on the lower side, but as we have seen in the past, the mass belts catch on to dubbed films in the long run if there is enough to offer in the content for the audiences.

The film will heavily rely on the mass belts, as the trailers has the flavour of cinema that has conventionally worked for the masses. All eyes are now on the opening day business. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

