Devara Part 1 Box Office Update: Jr NTR's film emerges a global super-hit with blockbuster performance in Andhra Pradesh; All set for an excellent Dasara

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is a huge box office success. It has become a fitting 2nd Pan-Indian film for Jr NTR after RRR. As for Koratala Siva, he is back with a bang after Acharya, which put him under a lot of financial stress. As Devara Part 1 leads into the Dasara season which is big in the Andhra states, we can easily expect strong late-legs.

Devara Part 1 Is A Global Super-Hit; Paves Way For Devara Part 2

The 2 week India cume of Devara Part 1 stands at Rs 295 crore gross. The India share stands at around Rs 160 crore. Over 60 percent of the movie's collections have come from the Andhra states. It is a certified blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh and a super-hit in Telangana. The sea adventure has also managed to do super-hit level business in Karnataka. The Jr NTR starrer did ordinarily in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The business in Hindi is average to good but a breakout is missing like that of Pushpa, KGF or Kantara.

The India-Wide Total Of Devara Part 1 After 2 Weeks, Along With Its Share Is Mentioned Under

Region Gross Collections Share Nizam Rs 73.50 crore Rs 41 crore Ceeded Rs 34.50 crore Rs 24.50 crore Andhra Rs 78 crore Rs 47.50 crore Total APTS Rs 186 crore Rs 113 crore Karnataka Rs 29.50 crore Rs 14.50 crore Tamil Nadu and Kerala Rs 11.25 crore Rs 4.50 crore North India Rs 68.25 crore Rs 27.50 crore All India Rs 295 crore Rs 159.50 crore

Devara Part 1 Is All Set To Be A Rs 400 Crore Worldwide Grosser

The final India gross total seems to be heading towards Rs 325 crore. That will mean that Devara Part 1 will also come close and probably even cross Rs 400 crore worldwide. The final worldwide total will be under Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time primarily because the latter did much-much better internationally. Devara Part 1 is a money-spinner for everyone involved and work on Part 2 is justified to begin because the acceptance is visible going by the strong trend even in week 3.

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

