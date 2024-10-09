Devara Worldwide Box Office Collection Update: Jr NTR's action-drama targets Rs 400 crore milestone, courtesy strong hold in week 2

Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR in dual roles and Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is holding well in the second week. The pan-India movie has grossed Rs 360 crore so far, which is impressive considering its mixed word-of-mouth.

Devara Part 1 Earns Rs 289 Crore In India, Performs Reasonably Good in Foreign Locations

The sea-adventure drama directed by Koratala Siva opened to mixed reactions. At one point, it seemed like the movie wouldn't succeed at the box office, but it regained the audience and managed to put up a healthy total.

After packing an impressive punch of Rs 237 crore in India, the movie added Rs 33.5 crore in its second weekend. Further, it showed good hold and collected Rs 6.5 crore, Rs 5.75 crore, and around Rs 5.25 crore on the weekdays. The total cume of Devara Part 1 has reached Rs 289 crore gross in India in 13 days of its release. It will likely wind up its second week at Rs 293 crore in India.

The movie has collected around Rs 71 crore from overseas markets, which is reasonably good considering its international distribution deal. The total box office collection of Devara Part 1 currently stands at Rs 360 crore worldwide.

Will Devara Be Able To Take Advantage Of The Dussehra Holiday?

The Jr NTR starrer action-entertainer has performed best in Telugu and Hindi markets. The movie will face stiff competition with the new releases in these territories in its third weekend. Vettaiyan will end its business in Tamil, while Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video are expected to give it a big setback at the Hindi box office. However, the Koratala Siva movie can still see a spike at the Telugu box office during the Dussehra festival.

It will be interesting to see if the movie can withstand the new releases. As per estimates, Devara is likely to end its global rampage at Rs 400 crore.

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

