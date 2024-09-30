Dharmaveer 2 Weekend Box Office Collections: Prasad Oak led political-drama registers BIGGEST opening for a Marathi film in 2024

Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2, also referred to as Dharmaveer 2, directed by director Pravin Tarde and starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date had an excellent first weekend as the movie collected around Rs 7.65 crore in its first weekend itself. The film being a sequel of the very successful and acclaimed film Dharmaveer, was bound to open well but the growth on every subsequent day shows that it has found the acceptance that it was looking for.

Dharmaveer 2 Has A Very Good Opening Weekend Start Of Rs 7.65 Crore; Is All Set For A Double Digit First Week

Dharmaveer 2 started on a strong note, as it collected just under Rs 2 crore on the opening day. It saw a growth of 30 percent on Saturday and then another 30 percent on Sunday. The bookings for Monday are super-strong and the national holiday on the 2nd of October should boost the collections of the movie, further. The Pravin Tarde directorial will cross last week's Hit film Navra Maza Navsacha 2's total in the days to come and that would mean a great result.

The Marathi Film Industry Gets 2 Back To Back Theatrical Successes

The Marathi film industry is up and running after 2 back to back successes in 2 weeks. Unsurprisingly, both movies are IP driven, meaning they are sequel to very well received Marathi films, namely Navra Maza Navsacha and Dharmaveer.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections Of Dharmaveer 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.90 crore 2 Rs 2.50 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 7.65 crore net in 3 days

About Dharmaveer 2

Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2, also referred to as Dharmaveer 2, explores local leader Anand Dighe's life, tracing his political journey and capturing the essence of his impactful legacy as a prominent figure.

Dharmaveer 2 In Theatres

Dharmaveer 2 plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office itself. Have you watched Dharmaveer 2 yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

