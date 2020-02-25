EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s next with Aayush Sharma is a remake of THIS 2018 hit Marathi movie

The yet-to-be titled film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and will have Salman Khan’s character chasing Aayush Sharma who plays a gangster in the movie.

Salman Khan is said to be remaking the Hindi version of Marathi movie, Mulshi Pattern (2018), directed by Pravin Tarde. While it was reported that the super star will play a cop again in his next (after Radhe), we have found out that his will not be the main lead but a powerful supporting role instead. The yet-untitled film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and will have Salman's character chasing Aayush Sharma (who plays a gangster in the movie).

A trade source revealed, “After Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern emerged as a hit a couple of years ago, director Pravin Tarde had kept a special screening of the movie for Arbaaz and Salman Khan. Both had liked the movie as the concept is topical and involved farmers. They were keen to do a Hindi remake but buzz is that Salman only recently acquired the remake rights of Mulshi Pattern and will make an announcement soon. But instead of Pravin Tarde, Abhiraj Minawala will be directing the remake."

The trade source further revealed, "Salman loved the concept and the rural-urban conflict that happens when farmers, who live near the cities, sell off their lands for money and their children resort to crime when the money runs out. In Mulshi Pattern, the son (played by Om Bhutkar), becomes a cocky, arrogant gang leader but is arrested by an Inspector (played by Upendra Limaye), an honest, upright, tough cop who is out to get the gangsters and is willing to use any means for that. It’s a cat-and-mouse chase for the gangster and the cop as the latter plans various methods of nabbing the former and is finally successful.”

The source adds that Salman is setting up the project for his brother-in-law Aayush. “In Abhiraj’s movie, Salman reprises Upendra’s role, while Aayush plays the gang leader (and the main lead around whom the film revolves). It’s a powerful supporting role played by Salman and the catalyst through which finally Aayush is caught. Salman will be required for the shoot for 15-20 days schedule. Once he completes Radhe by March, he will travel to USA and Canada for the Meet-And-Greet tour in April, and then, once he’s back, he begins shoot for Abhiraj’s movie from a start-to-finish schedule which begins from May. The scenes are mostly confrontational ones with Aayush who will begin shoot by March. Both Salman and Aayush’s characters have been changed for a more pan-Indian audience and will be based in the north India.”

The source adds that it’s an extremely challenging role for Aayush and one that will make his career. “He is already bulking up for it with Salman and taking a keen interest in his workout regime. The director will have workshops for the cast to get into the flavour and language of the region they are shooting in. Aayush will be seen in a completely different, more rustic avatar than he has been seen in and his role will have grey shades as he plays a ruthless gangster who is willing to do whatever it takes for money and power. His character is rude and arrogant but the simplicity of his emotions make him vulnerable too. People will love Aayush in the movie."

Mahesh Manjrekar, who is close to Salman, may return in the Hindi remake. In Mulshi Pattern, the hero falls in love with a beautiful tea seller (Malvika Gaikwad) and Mahesh plays her father. In Salman’s movie, it is heard that Dabangg actress Saiee Manjrekar will be cast as Aayush’s romantic interest.

