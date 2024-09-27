Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Week 1: Sachin Pilgaonkar’s comedy-drama IMPRESSES with Rs 12 crore earning

Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Hemal Ingal, and Swapnil Joshi, continues to score well at the box office. The latest Marathi release has shown a strong hold on the weekdays and closes its first week at an impressive total of Rs 12 crore.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Wraps First Week At Rs 12 Crore

Directed by Sachin Pilgoankar himself, the comedy sequel had the benefit of National Cinema Day on its opening day. However, it is not the only factor contributing to its superlative performance. The movie met with positive word-of-mouth, which instantly boosted its business. It jumped on the following days and smashed a total box office collection of Rs 7.40 crore net in the opening weekend.

Further, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 showed a fantastic hold on weekdays, adding another Rs 3.85 to the tally and taking its total cume to Rs 11.60 crore net at the Indian box office.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Set To Face Dharam Veer 2 In 2nd Weekend

The comedy-drama served as the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster movie Navra Maza Navsacha. The nostalgia factor in the sequel and positive word-of-mouth are driving its business. The movie is expected to grow further and emerge as a big success. It should be noted that the regional movie has performed extremely well in comparison with the latest Bollywood releases—Yudhra, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, and The Buckingham Murders.

Though the movie will face stiff competition with Dharam Veer 2 in its second weekend, it is expected to hold well and survive the clash. Its hold in the following weeks will give an idea of its lifetime box office collection.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.85 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 1.15 crore 5 Rs 1.00 crore 6 Rs 0.85 crore 7 Rs 0.85 crore Total Rs 11.60 crore in 7 days

Watch Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Trailer:

About Navra Maza Navsacha 2

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is the sequel of 2005 super-hit Marathi movie Navra Maza Navsacha. The film is directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and stars him, along with talented actors like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Hemal Ingle, and Swapnil Joshi.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 In Theaters

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 plays in theatres now. You can book tickets for the movie from online movie ticketing websites or the box office. If you have watched Navra Maza Navsacha 2, how much did you like it? Let us know.

