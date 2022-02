DJ Tillu opening day box office; Blast off with a very good start

took a very good opening at the Telugu box office on Saturday. The film grossed Rs. 4.60 crores approx in AP/TS on its opening day, while India numbers were around Rs. 4.85 crores approx. The start is very strong for the size of the film, and even a normal trend from here will see it emerge as a winner at the box office. Since the film was released on Saturday, it will have only two days of the weekend but Monday being Valentine's day will act as an extended weekend. Shows are being added for the film today at almost all centres, with morning shows recording strong numbers, it could see collections growing today. The film will be targeting Rs. 9.5-10 crores two-days weekend and then Rs. 13.5-14 crores in three days.