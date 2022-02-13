DJ Tillu opening day box office; Blast off with a very good start

DJ Tillu took a very good opening at the Telugu box office on Saturday. The film grossed Rs. 4.60 crores approx in AP/TS on its opening day, while India numbers were around Rs. 4.85 crores approx. The start is very strong for the size of the film, and even a normal trend from here will see it emerge as a winner at the box office. Since the film was released on Saturday, it will have only two days of the weekend but Monday being Valentine's day will act as an extended weekend. Shows are being added for the film today at almost all centres, with morning shows recording strong numbers, it could see collections growing today. The film will be targeting Rs. 9.5-10 crores two-days weekend and then Rs. 13.5-14 crores in three days. took a very good opening at the Telugu box office on Saturday. The film grossed Rs. 4.60 crores approx in AP/TS on its opening day, while India numbers were around Rs. 4.85 crores approx. The start is very strong for the size of the film, and even a normal trend from here will see it emerge as a winner at the box office. Since the film was released on Saturday, it will have only two days of the weekend but Monday being Valentine's day will act as an extended weekend. Shows are being added for the film today at almost all centres, with morning shows recording strong numbers, it could see collections growing today. The film will be targeting Rs. 9.5-10 crores two-days weekend and then Rs. 13.5-14 crores in three days.

The opening day territorial breakdown for DJ Tillu is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 2.80 crores (Rs. 1.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 1.40 crores (Rs. 90 lakhs share)

Ceeded - Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs. 25 lakhs share)

AP/TS - Rs. 4.60 crores (Rs. 2.65 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 25 lakhs (Rs. 10 lakhs share)

Total - Rs. 4.85 crores (Rs. 2.75 crores share)

As was expected , the youth-centric film performed best across urban centres of AP/TS whether it was Hyderabad or Visakhapattanam or Vijayawada. In Hyderabad city, the film grossed around Rs. 1.25 crores on its opening day, higher than Khiladi which did Rs. 90 lakhs approx day before on Friday. The Nizam distributor of the film will see his investments recovered today as is set for a big surplus. The film will be the first preference in these centres over Khiladi despite being a much smaller film. Despite the first day collections of Khiladi being Rs. 1.50 crores more than DJ Tillu and an extra day, DJ Tillu can have a higher total by Wednesday.