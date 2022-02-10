Weekend Preview: Khiladi and DJ Tillu to warm up the box office before the summer heats up

The box office has been a quiet place for a few weeks now but hopefully, this is silence before the coming storm. The CoVID third wave is now plummeting, the release calendar is taking shape, so a storm per se is coming. This weekend will see things starting to warm up with the release of Khiladi and DJ Tillu.

Ravi Teja led Khiladi is his first film after Krack which was a big Hit during last year Sankranti. The film is made on a bigger than usual scale for a usual Ravi Teja movie, reportedly costing Rs. 60 crores approx. The theatrical rights of the film have fetched Rs. 20 crores approx in AP/TS (Rs. 8 crores Nizam, Rs. 8.50 crores Andhra and Rs. 3.50 crores Ceeded), which also is higher than usual.

The advance bookings of the film, however, aren’t encouraging so it will be depending on the walk-in crowd and then hope for audience reports to be on the film’s side. Krack, which was a Sunday release, opened to Teja’s career-best opening day of Rs. 10.65 crores (Rs. 6.94 crores share) in AP/TS, while his films prior to that were opening around Rs. 7 crores. With sort of money riding on the movies, it should open closer to Krack than his other films. The film is also released in Hindi dubbed version, a detailed story on that will be posted later in the day.

The other release of the weekend is DJ Tillu. The youth-centric film starring Siddu Jonnalagadda is carrying a good buzz, especially in urban centres thanks to well-liked promos. The film is priced at Rs. 8 crores approx in AP/TS by the distribution and can emerge a winner if the audience reception of the film matches that of promos.

