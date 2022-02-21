DJ Tillu second weekend box office; Super Hit in Nizam

DJ Tillu grossed Rs. 5 crores in its second weekend at the Indian box office, taking its nine days total to Rs. 22.70 crores. The film emerged HIT on strength of its strong opening last week. After the start it got, there were chances of SUPER HIT as well, but the trending after that wasn’t potent enough for the bigger verdict. There was no serious competition this weekend but there will be a big release in form of Bheemla Nayak next week, and that will in all probability mark the end of the run for the film.

The business of film ranges from SUPER HIT to HIT across Telugu states, with the best performance coming in urban centres. Nizam which has the biggest urban centre of the twin states, Hyderabad, is a SUPER HIT, grossing Rs. 12.50 crores so far. Nizam makes up for more than half of the All India collections of the movie. Other regions like Krishna and Vizag having bigger cities are the next best performers.

The box office collections of DJ Tillu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 17.70 crores (6 days)

Friday - Rs. 1.25 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.75 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 2 crores

Total - Rs. 22.70 crores