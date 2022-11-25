Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer holds strong on weekdays; Crosses Rs 100 crore within 1 week

Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 had a triumphant week 1 as the film netted over Rs. 100 cr in its first week. After a very good first weekend, the film held very strong on its weekdays with drops of only 10 percent day-on-day. The genre does have limitations but it is neutralized by the sequel factor, which has helped the film attract more eyeballs than it would normally have. The first week of Drishyam 2 is the second highest this year for an outright Hindi film, only behind Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

Drishyam 2 netted around Rs. 8.60 cr on its first Thursday, dropping only 10 percent from Wednesday levels, indicating a strong trend. The strong trend has also ensured that the film will have good retention of shows in its second ticketing week, despite the release of Bhediya, which is anticipated keenly as well. Drishyam 2 will be aiming for a second week number of around Rs. 50 cr nett domestically, to keep it on course for a lifetime collection of over Rs. 200 cr nett. While emerging the highest grosser of the year for an outright Hindi film is an uphill task, the film sure can emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film in the Mumbai circuit, outgrossing The Kashmir Files in its lifetime run.