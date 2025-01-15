Emergency and Azaad to kick off box office journey with Cinema Lovers’ Day benefit; tickets available at ONLY Rs 99

January 17, 2025, will be celebrated as Cinema Lovers’ Day, where ticket fares will be capped at flat rates of Rs 99 in all standard formats across the nation. Movies releasing on this date will benefit from the subsidized ticket rates.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency and Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad are the new releases this weekend. Both movies are expected to see a good flow of footfalls throughout the opening day, as the audience is craving more diverse entertainment from Hindi cinema.

As per Pinkvilla Predicts, Emergency is expected to open in the range of Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore. It is a delayed release, as the movie was stuck in censor issues. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on September 20, 2024. Whatever buzz the movie had generated during its original release window is dead now. The makers haven’t promoted the movie much this time and are at the mercy of word-of-mouth. If it succeeds in receiving a favourable audience reception, the movie has the potential to sail.

Azaad, on the other hand, failed to generate any buzz despite promotions. The movie will mark the acting debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani. It also includes an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn. Directed by Abhishek Kapur, the movie is expected to open in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore.

So far, the advance booking report for both releases is not very encouraging. They will be heavily dependent on spot bookings and initial audience reception. Both the new releases will also have to face competition from the re-release of Ram Gopal Varma's Satya and the reloaded version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which is ready to offer 20 extra minutes of mass action.

It will be interesting to see which movie emerges as the top choice among the audience on 2025’s first Cinema Lovers Day. It must be noted that in 2024, Cinema Lovers’ Day was celebrated four times.

