Emergency Day 3 Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's political drama collects Rs 3.5 crore on Sunday; wraps weekend on average note

Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, couldn't lure the audience much in its opening weekend. The political drama based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wrapped its opening weekend on a low note.

Emergency collects Rs 3.50 crore on Sunday; inches closer to Rs 10 crore mark

Opened with Rs 2.25 crore on Day 1 despite getting benefits of Cinema Lovers Day, Emergency recorded a low-key trend over the weekend. The movie witnessed a nominal jump on Day 2 when ticket fares returned to normalcy and collected Rs 3 crore on Saturday. Further, it registered a slight jump on Sunday and added another Rs 3.50 crore to the tally.

The total cume of Emergency currently stands at Rs 8.75 crore net at the Indian box office. These are average figures for such an ambitious project.

Emergency to face Akshay Kumar's Sky Force on 2nd weekend

The real test will begin from tomorrow onwards. It will be interesting to see how it holds on the weekdays. Moreover, the movie might see major dents with the release of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force, which is slated to release on January 24, 2025.

As of now, the fate of Kangana Ranaut's directorial movie doesn't look favorable. It will need to show a solid hold in the coming days and stick to cinemas for a long run in order to put up a respectable total.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Emergency Are As Follows:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore 2 Rs 3.00 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 8.75 crore

Emergency in cinemas

