Emergency and Azaad Day 3 Trends: Kangana Ranaut and Aaman Devgan-Rasha Thadani movies to continue low-key run in theaters

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency and Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad continue to struggle at the box office. Both movies were released on Cinema Lovers Day, when ticket prices were slashed to Rs 99 per ticket in all the standard formats nationwide.

Emergency heads for a low-key weekend; expected to collect Rs 4 crore on Day 3

Aided by Cinema Lovers Day, Emergency had an underwhelming opening of Rs 2.25 crore on its debut day. However, the movie saw a nominal jump and collected Rs 3 crore, crossing the Rs 5 crore mark in two days of running.

As per current trends, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is expected to collect around Rs 4 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). It will likely wrap its opening weekend at an average figure of Rs 9 crore.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency met with mixed to average word-of-mouth, which is a major concern for its performance at the box office. It will be interesting to see how it holds further in the weekdays.

Azaad targets Rs 2 crore on Big Sunday; needs magical jumps

Another release this weekend is the Abhishek Kapur-directed Azaad, which marks the acting debuts of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani and includes an extended guest appearance by Ajay Devgn.

The action-adventure movie is expected to add around Rs 2 crore to the tally on its 3rd day after collecting a mere Rs 2.75 crore in two days. The total cume of Azaad is likely to be under Rs 5 crore mark, which is a poor figure to say so.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

