Over the years, Vikas Bahl has created some memorable films like Chillar Party, Queen, Super 30 and Shaitaan among others. While the films hit the bullseye with the audience, there have been conversations all across the board about the possibilities of taking forward Queen as a franchise with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. And now, at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Vikas Bahl exclusively confirmed that Queen 2 is in the making.

Talking about his future films, Vikas Bahl said, “We have been working on Queen 2 for a while now and finally we have something concrete.” The filmmaker kept the details about Queen 2 close to his chest but confirmed that the film is definitely in the making. Meanwhile, Vikas is presently shooting for a comic caper titled Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling in Goa. The quirky entertainer is set against the backdrop of a middle-class family in Goa and features Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

Vikas shared, “It’s a great cast – We have Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan, who is doing something she has not done for years. We are loving the process of making it. Almost 80 percent of the film is locked. It’s a crazy romantic comedy.” The filmmaker also informed that there are plans for Shaitaan 2 as well. “It should get made, but I tend to get very distracted with all the new stories coming my way. Like right now, I am jealous to have not gotten into the mindset of making a universe. That aside, I also have an action thriller with me. I want to explore a new world,” he added.

Advertisement

Talking of Queen, the 2013 film is considered to be a game changer and brought the female lead slice of life cinema to the mainstream world. The film over the years is considered to be one of the best featuring Kangana, and the news of sequel is sure to spike more excitement. You can full director roundtable with the directors of 2024 horror films – Amar Kaushik (Stree 2), Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4), Vikas Bahl (Shaitaan) and Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya) below, as the four give insights on the genre, the challenges of creating a supernatural film, overdose of the genre and lot more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Housefull 5, Sonam Bajwa signs on for Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff