EXCLUSIVE: Sooryavanshi to release on 5200 screens across the globe - Set to take a solid start at box office

The countdown for the release of Sooryavanshi has begun and the trade is buzzing with excitement for this Rohit Shetty film fronted by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in key roles. The film is all set to see a massive release across the globe as Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the cop actioner is set to release globally on over 5200 screens.

The distribution team at Reliance are going all out to ensure the widest possible release for the film in India even in these uncertain circumstances and the number of screens are increasing with every passing hour. Some screens, not conventionally known for Hindi films, too have come on board for this theatrical release. The domestic size of Sooryavanshi at this point of time is in the range of 4000 screens, with a possibility of even having 4250 operational screens by the end of Wednesday.

In terms of overseas release, the film is releasing with 1000 prints on 1250 plus screens, thereby emerging the widest release for both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Even in India, Sooryavanshi is poised to be the widest release for the entire cast of the film except for Katrina Kaif. The distribution team managing to bag these numbers in the middle of pandemic is a commendable feat. Sooryavanshi will see a global release on bare minimum 5250 screens with a possibility of reaching closer to 5500 mark. In terms of domestic show count, Sooryavanshi should easily clock 15,000, however, we shall get a clearer picture by tomorrow evening based on the show allocation on the said 4000 screens.

The advances have opened at limited centres and the response is encouraging. As per the author, the film has a chance of opening in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore, and if the film manages to attain that, it would be nothing but historic. Sooryavanshi for the Hindi belts can be what Master was for Tamil Nadu, pumping in not just some oxygen but also providing a new life to the exhibition sector. Gujarat is expected to go on an overdrive on Friday and we expect Rs 5 crore from this state alone, with Maharashtra too going on an overdrive with around 30% to 40% better collections than Gujarat. The combined collections from Maharashtra and Gujarat alone can potentially hit the double digit mark. While anything upwards of 20 crore would be an excellent result, but the 30-crore mark would mean a historic opening, taking a long stride towards normalcy.

The advances are yet to open in the national chains, as there are some issues between Reliance and the multiplexes taking the revenue share, however, according to our source, the same has been ironed out and full-fledged advance should open at max by tomorrow once all the terms are put on paper.

