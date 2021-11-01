EXCLUSIVE: Sooryavanshi to release on 1000 prints in overseas belt - widest for Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty

by Himesh Mankad   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:45 PM IST
   
The festive season of Diwali is always incomplete without a big budget Bollywood film. While the void last year was filled by some direct to digital releases, we are back in business this year with the Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi fronted by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in key roles. It’s among the most anticipated releases of the year and the makers are going all out to ensure a wide release across the globe.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this cop universe film will be releasing on over 1000 prints in the overseas market. The wide release is a result of demand in the exhibition belt in major markets like the USA, Canada and UAE. While exact print and screen count will be known by Thursday evening, it is poised to be one of the widest Bollywood releases, and the widest ever since the start of pandemic in March 2020.  The 1000 print release suggests a screen count around 1200 in the overseas belt.

sooryavanshi-1-social.jpg

Meanwhile, the film has also been cleared by the UAE censor board without a single cut and the release will coincide with the domestic date on Friday. The film will see a global release on November 5. The domestic print and screen count too is being worked upon, and one will get a clearer picture by Wednesday evening. But all said and done, it will be the widest Bollywood release in the last 18 months.

In terms of screen count and print side in the overseas belt, this will be the widest for both Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. It has a run time of 2-hour 25 minute and has been cleared by the CBFC (India) with U/A certificate and no cuts. The film takes forward Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which kicked off with Singham and took a leap ahead with Simmba. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for an update on the domestic screen count of Sooryavanshi soon.

