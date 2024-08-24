Fakt Purusho Maate Box Office Collections Day 1: Yash Soni starrer takes a dismal start of Rs 40 lakh net

Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi and starring Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala and Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance, took a very poor start of Rs 40 lakh net on day 1. Despite being a star studded film and being a spiritual sequel to a hit film like Fakt Mahilao Maate, Fakt Purusho Maate could not do anything substantial. With poor bookings for the rest of the weekend, the chances for a bounceback look very grim.

Fakt Purusho Maate Takes A Dismal Start At The Box Office; Collects Rs 40 Lakh Net

In recent memory, Gujarati films like Jhamkudi and Trisha On The Rocks took much better starts at the box office. 3 Ekka last year having Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi and Esha Kansara apart from Malhar Thakkar took a start almost thrice as big as Fakt Purusho Maate and the catch is that the movie replicated it's Friday business over the weekdays too.

Fakt Purusho Maate Had To Take A Better Start Given The Starcast And The Sequel Boost

Fakt Purosho Maate has a lot of work to do to reach even respectable numbers. The word of mouth for the movie will be known over the film's weekend trend but as things stand, the interest is low. For a star studded film which is also a spiritual sequel to a branded film, the opening had to be much better. Not to forget, there is a special appearance of Amitabh Bachchan as well to apparently help the film's prospects.

Gujarati Cinema Is At A Critical Juncture Where Proving It's Potential Is The Only Way It Can Sustain

Gujarati cinema has a lot of working to do before it can compete with other regional industries in the country. It is hoped that there are bigger and much more gutsy films produced from the Gujarati Film Industry because there surely is an audience there to watch.

Fakt Purusho Maate In Theatres

Fakt Purusho Maate plays at a theatre near you.

