Jhamkudi Week 1 Box Office: Gujarati horror-com trends extraordinarily; Nets 5.50 crores to emerge a super-hit

Gujarati film Jhamkudi, directed by Umang Vyas and starring Manasi Parekh and Viraj Ghelani among many others had a spectacular week 1 at the box office as it netted around Rs 5.50 crores. More than the collections that Jhamkudi has put up, it is the trend that it has observed that is extremely impressive. It is unthinkable but the movie netted higher on its first Wednesday and first Thursday than its opening day.

Jhamkudi Netts Rs 5.50 Crores In Its First Week; Emerges A Super-Hit

With no new significant releases to hinder its run, Jhamkudi looks to either match or surpass its first weekend nett in its second weekend. If that happens, the movie won't just nett over Rs 10 crores but also fancy a lifetime total of around Rs 15 crores nett, something that has not been seen for a Gujarati movie since 3 Ekka that released back in August, 2023.

Jhamkudi Is Operating At A Record 100 Shows In Mumbai

The horror-comedy genre is generally very lucrative and when saleable stars like Manasi Parekh and Viraj Ghelani are a part of a horror-comedy, the numbers pretty much explode. The movie is operating at a record 100 shows in Mumbai and that's very encouraging as it shows the potential that Gujarati movies have in a high contributing city like Mumbai.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jhamkudi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 70 lakhs 2 Rs 70 lakhs 3 Rs 1.30 crores 4 Rs 65 lakhs 5 Rs 65 lakhs 6 Rs 73 lakhs 7 Rs 72 lakhs Total Rs 5.50 crores nett in 7 days

About Jhamkudi

When the whole Gujarat is celebrating Navratri, the village of Raniwada dwells in the darkness since ages as celebrating garba is forbidden due to the curse of an evil witch named Jhamkudi. But the rules are broken and the haunting starts again. Bablo, a real estate agent with tricks up his sleeve is called back from the city and Kumud, an NRI heir of the royal family returns to face the wrath of the witch. Will they be able to solve the mystery and save Raniwada from the curse of Jhamkudi? (Source: IMDb)

