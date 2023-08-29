Box Office: Gujarati Film 3 Ekka to emerge a BLOCKBUSTER with STRONG Monday; Collects Rs 6.90 crore in 4 days

Gujarati film 3 Ekka, directed by Rajesh Sharma and starring Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mitra Gandhvi, Esha Kansara, Kinjal Rajparia and Tarjanee Bhadla among others is having an incredible run in theatres. The film had an excellent first weekend as it collected Rs 5.80 crores and now on Monday, it has collected Rs 1.10 crores nett to bring the total to Rs 6.90 crores in 4 days. The drop on Monday compared to Friday is less than 5 percent while the admits are higher than what they were on Friday. This goes to show the acceptance of the content in the film.

3 Ekka's Incredible Monday Hold Assures A Blockbuster Fate For The Film At The Box Office

3 Ekka's Monday hold, coupled with the fact that it will enjoy a holiday boost courtesy Raksha Bandhan festivities, will ensure that the film seals a blockbuster fate for itself. In its lifetime, it won't be a surprise if the film clocks Rs 15 crores nett. The presence of bankable new age stars like Malhar Thakar and Yash Soni is helping pull in prospective Gujarati audience to theatres. These two actors have been instrumental in changing the tone of Gujarati films and opting for a modern day approach and being part of movie content that appeals to the youth. The competition that the Gujarati Film Industry faces is immense and every film that is able to hold its ground and pull audiences to theatres must be lauded. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures' involvement in regional cinema shows that there is a lot of potential that the production house sees in state-specific content.

The Day-Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of 3 Ekka Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.15 crores 2 Rs 1.90 crores 3 Rs 2.75 crores 4 Rs 1.10 crores Total Rs 6.90 crores

About 3 Ekka

Three friends in financial crises come up with an idiotic plan to transform a simple middle-class house into a secret gambling den.

Where And When To Watch 3 Ekka

3 Ekka now plays at select theatres near you.

