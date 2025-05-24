Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 9 India: Horror sequel shows resilience with Rs 2.25 crore business amid Mission Impossible 8 and local releases

Final Destination Bloodlines is proving to be a quiet force at the Indian box office. Despite clashing with the high-profile Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, the supernatural horror sequel, has managed to hold its ground impressively into its second weekend. After a steady first-week haul of Rs 32.25 crore, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore on Day 9 (second Friday) and mirrored the same on Day 10 (Saturday), taking its total collection in India to Rs 36.75 crore.

Here’s a day-wise breakdown of its box office performance so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Week 1 (Extended) Rs 32.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.25 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 36.75 crore

Released in India on May 15, a day before its US debut, the film capitalized on horror buzz and a loyal fanbase that has been waiting over a decade for a new installment. The decision by Warner Bros. to opt for a theatrical release instead of the initially planned direct-to-streaming launch has paid off in both the domestic and international markets, including India, where genre films tend to find a reliable audience among younger viewers in urban locales.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student troubled by inherited visions of death, a classic Final Destination franchise trope. The story, which connects back to a mysterious 1968 premonition, adds a fresh perspective to the franchise. The film also marks the final appearance of Tony Todd, who passed away in November 2024.

Critics have largely praised the film’s blend of nostalgia and reinvention, calling it the most well-executed entry since Final Destination 2. With solid word of mouth and minimal drop in collections, Bloodlines continues to carve out its niche even as it faces tough competition from Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 and now Bollywood’s own Bhool Chuk Maaf.

What’s commendable is the film’s ability to sustain itself without massive star power, relying instead on franchise familiarity, an eerie premise, and strong direction. As it heads into Sunday, Final Destination Bloodlines is expected to cross the Rs 40 crore mark comfortably, reinforcing its status as a sleeper hit in India’s summer box office landscape.

