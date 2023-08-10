Gadar 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol film begins to create all time records in some non national chains

The things are heating up at the box office for the release of the Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in lead. The advance booking for the film are moving at full speed, as it has sold over 1,90,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – as of Thursday at 4 pm. The action entertainer will be targeting an overall advance in the North of 2,75,000 tickets, resulting in one of the biggest advance bookings of all time, that too in a clash scenario with OMG 2.

Gadar 2 begins to shatter records in advance bookings

However, when we leave the national chains aside, the film is on a record-breaking spree. The producer and distributor, Zee Studio, has gone ahead with a massive release for Gadar 2 in the tier 2 and tier 3 centres and the results on advance booking front has been phenomenal to say the least. The movie has started to create all time records on the advance front in chains outside of PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Miraj, which is the largest multiplex chain of India, has also sold nearly 27,500 tickets for the opening day alone, which is yet again among the best 5 of all time. Rajhans has scored over 23,000 tickets for the opening day alone as of 4 pm on Thursday and this is an all-time record for an outright Hindi film. The previous best is Sooryavanshi at 12750 tickets followed by Pathaan at 9794 tickets (impacted by protests).

As far as all Hindi dubbed films are concerned, the film has already scored better advance than RRR (12,500) and Adipurush (17,431), and is now only behind KGF 2 (32,386). Another chain, MovieMax has also scored an all-time record. Gadar 2 has sold 10,500 tickets in the MovieMax chain, topping the previous best, Pathaan (10,000 tickets). There are several single screens, which usually are not high on advance bookings, already on the fast-filling mode and the Anil Sharma directorial will be looking to create a single day record at a lot of single screen theatres.

Delhi UP headed to clock 85 percent occupancy on day one

The Delhi/UP belt is on a rampage mode with 40 percent of the total shows already being sold out in advance booking alone. Gadar 2 is expected to run with 80 to 85 percent occupancy in the Delhi/UP belt. The positive for Gadar also lies in the fact that all the booking happened so far is organic, stepping away from the bug of corporate bookings that has hit the Hindi Film Industry in the last 3 months.

To our surprise, places like down south like Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad are also showing encouraging response in advance bookings, despite competition from mammoth films like Jailer and Bholaa Shankar. Patna has already recorded 75 percent occupancy in advance, whereas Jaipur is running at 44 percent without a single show being played yet. On an overall basis, the film has scored Rs 15 crore plus advance for the opening day alone and Rs 27 crore plus for the weekend. It’s the third highest of all time after Pathaan and Brahmastra, though the bookings in Hindi Belts are lot stronger than Brahmastra. The best bookings have come in Rajasthan, Delhi/UP, Bihar and Guajrat. East Punjab is excellent too , however the film could have been legendary leading other regions, but that hasn't happened because of political factors.

An opening day in the North of Rs 35 crore is expected now from Gadar 2.

