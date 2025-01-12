Game Changer Box Office Collections: Ram Charan film sees a steep drop on day 2 in India

Game Changer witnessed a crash at the Indian box office on its second day as the collections plummeted to Rs. 24.50 crore approx. The drop on the second day was 60 per cent, with Telugu states seeing an even steeper drop of over 70 per cent. The two-day cumulative box office gross stands at Rs. 83.50 crore approx in India.

The drop on the second day has sealed the fate of the film. Actually, the financial fate of the film was sealed even before its release as the film is carrying an astronomical budget and the pre-release recoveries weren’t nearly big enough to cover that. The only hope for the film was to have a miraculous performance in the Hindi version, which hasn’t materialised.

The film does have the advantage of a huge holiday period in the Telugu states over the coming days but first, the opening was not big enough and now the collections have come at such low levels that there isn’t much hope left for any big outcome. The second day in Telugu states amounted to just Rs. 12 crore. If it was a normal period release, it would have wrapped inside the Rs. 100 crore mark in the twin states but now the Sankranti will likely carry it over.



Tamil Nadu is also a huge disappointment. Normally the market is immaterial for Telugu films, but since this film is directed by Shankar, who is probably the biggest commercial director in the history of the Tamil film industry with legendary blockbusters like Indian, Endhiran, Sivaji, Anniyan and so on in the past, there were some expectations. Yet, the two-day sum in the state is a mere Rs. 4 crore.

The Box Office Collections of Game Changer in India are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 54.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 18.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 10.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 25.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 6.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 4.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 18.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 83.50 cr.

